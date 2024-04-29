Help Fight Period Poverty with U by Kotex®, Thinx® and Walgreens

For every purchase of U by Kotex or Thinx at Walgreens, U by Kotex and Thinx will each donate two products to Alliance for Period Supplies to help fight period poverty

CHICAGO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Alliance for Period Supplies (APS), one in three women struggle to purchase period products, a need that has only increased since 2018. Over one-third (38%) of low-income women report missing work, school, or similar events due to lack of access to period supplies.1

As a result, Kimberly-Clark's U by Kotex® and Thinx® brands are teaming up with Walgreens to help end period poverty and raise awareness for the growing need of access to period care products. Through June 30, 2024, for every U by Kotex or Thinx product purchased in-store or online at Walgreens, two period products will be donated to Alliance for Period Supplies2. Alliance for Period Supplies, a program of National Diaper Bank Network, works with more than 125 independent nonprofit member organizations to distribute period products through schools, youth camps, shelters, and other community organizations around the country to help those who need them most.

"Kimberly-Clark's commitment to menstrual hygiene began more than 100 years ago with the introduction of the disposable sanitary pad," said Nicole Pawlukowsky, vice president of U by Kotex and Thinx. "As founding member of Alliance for Period Supplies, we are committed to helping end help end period poverty with great retail partners like Walgreens. Together, we strive to empower women through advocacy and accessible solutions."

In 2018, U by Kotex® became the founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies, an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network. Since its launch, Alliance for Period Supplies and its allied programs have distributed more than 50 million U by Kotex period products with the support of retail partners like Walgreens.

"Many people in the United States are unaware that period poverty is an issue. To help address the ongoing need for period products, Walgreens and Kimberly-Clark are proud to team up to support Alliance for Period Supplies," said Asha Saujani, Walgreens® Category Manager for Health & Wellness. "We join Kimberly-Clark in its' pursuit to help end period poverty and thank them for their support and efforts to drive awareness."

To purchase U by Kotex or Thinx products at Walgreens, please visit the period care aisle in your local Walgreens store or order online at Walgreens.com. For more information and to learn about more ways you can support the Alliance for Period Supplies, please visit AllianceForPeriodSupplies.org.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what is important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

1 According to a 2021 U by Kotex survey conducted with YouGov

2 Up to one million products. See AllianceForPeriodSupplies.org for more details. Offer valid 4/28/24-6/30/24

