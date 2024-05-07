The Innovators at Huggies® Announce a Pioneering Innovation to Take on Diaper Rash

The new Huggies® Skin Essentials™ diaper helps protect against the top two causes of diaper rash1

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huggies® dares to imagine a world where babies could be free from rash and irritation. For parents, one of the biggest unknowns of babyhood lies in how to protect baby's delicate skin. So, the innovators who brought you the Huggies® blowout blocker and outstanding leakage protection went to work to find a diaper to help manage runny mess, which can cause diaper rash. This resulted in the Skin Essentials™ diaper – it features the new, proprietary SkinProtect™ liner technology, leaves behind up to 5x less mess than ordinary diapers2, and helps protect baby's skin against the top two causes of rash1.

Skin Essentials Baby Lifestyle Baby Diaper Packaging Mockup

Huggies® stands for helping parents navigate the unknowns of babyhood, and that doesn't stop at diapers. The full Huggies® Skin Essentials™ collection is designed with your child's skin in mind from baby to Big Kid®. In stores and online now, the Huggies® Skin Essentials™ line includes:

Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Diapers The Skin Essentials™ diaper features Huggies® new SkinProtect™ liner that helps absorb moisture and lock away runny mess from baby's skin. The diaper leaves behind up to 5x less mess 2 and helps protect against the top two causes of rash, moisture and mess, by managing runny mess. It features Huggies® Blowout Blocker, fun Disney designs, and is up to 100% leakproof and free of fragrance, parabens, and elemental chlorine.



Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Wipes The Huggies® Skin Essentials™ wipes are Huggies®' thickest wipe, made with 99% water and zero harsh ingredients. Each thick and gentle wipe is also pH balanced to help maintain healthy skin.



Pull-Ups® Skin Essentials™ Training Pants Pull-Ups® Skin Essentials™ training pants are ultra-soft and breathable to help protect your child's sensitive skin and made with no fragrance or elemental chlorine. Skin Essentials™ training pants are designed for potty training, with up to 100% leakproof protection, underwear-like fit, and fun Disney designs to keep your Big Kid® motivated. Elsa from Frozen and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story are the Disney designs featured on this new launch from the iconic Pull-Ups® brand.



"Huggies® puts babies and their caregivers at the heart of all we do. We're proud to use science and innovation to meaningfully impact families' lives," says Scott Glenn, Vice President of the U.S. Huggies® brand. "The launch of Skin Essentials™ will be a game-changer for the category and is one more way Huggies® helps caregivers navigate the unknowns of babyhood."

Diaper rash and skin health are top of mind for parents who want the best for their babies – according to Mintel, the majority of first-time parents look for products designed for sensitive skin.3 Huggies® made sure that Huggies® Skin Essentials™ products were thoroughly tested and dermatologist approved. In fact, Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, a board-certified dermatologist with training in pediatric dermatology and best known for her skin care knowledge on the popular TikTok @DermGuru channel, believes in the new collection from Huggies®.

"As both a dermatologist and mom, I am always looking for the best ways to help protect baby's delicate skin. The new SkinProtect™ liner featured in Huggies® Skin Essentials™ diaper helps absorb moisture and lock away runny mess from baby's skin," says Dr. Zubritsky. "This new innovation from Huggies helps keep baby's skin protected against the top two causes of diaper rash1 and is something caregivers everywhere can get behind."

Be Free, Baby

The launch campaign, "Be Free, Baby," showcases that less rash means more joy with our diaper, which helps protect against the top two causes of rash.1 The celebration of joyful, messy and delightful things babies and their caregivers get up to is grounded in the remake of a timeless nursery rhyme: 'If You're Rash Free and You Know It.' It captures the carefree (and sometimes chaotic) nature of babies who are feeling comfortable in their skin. In addition, Huggies® is celebrating babies' skin via photography that captures the (often skin-to-skin) connection between babies and their caregivers.

Huggies® has also rallied its' first-ever 'We Got You Baby Crew' – a group of trusted parent creators who never shy away from the mess and stress of parenthood and have leaned on Huggies® Skin Essentials™ products to help navigate the unknowns of babyhood. This diverse parent roster includes super dad Isaac Rochell, fathers-of-three Terrell & Jarius, the original "Slayer of Motherhood" Tanya Marie, hilarious mom of one Puja Khan, super-mom of five Emily Vondy, soon-to-be mom of two Makenzie Rencher, and first-time mom Celina Adornetti, who will be sharing the joys they find in their happy babies thanks to Huggies® Skin Essentials™.

To learn more about the new Skin Essentials™ collection, visit https://www.huggies.com/en-us/why-huggies/healthy-skin/skin-essentials or by following @Huggies and @PullUps on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X or visit Huggies.com and PullUps.com

1mess (by managing runny mess) & moisture

2Leaves behind up to 5x less runny mess v. leading store brand. Based on laboratory testing on size 1 with 1lb, 0.25PSI, after 10-minute wait.

3Mintel, US Disposable Baby Products Market Report, 2023, p. 4

