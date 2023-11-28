Help Marine Toys for Tots Provide Miracles to Disadvantaged Children on 'Giving TOYSday'

News provided by

Toys for Tots

28 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

TRIANGLE, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, people around the world will unite in a Global Day of Giving to support the charitable causes they respect and admire most. And while many organizations are deserving of support, there is only one charity that has faithfully delivered TOYS and Christmas JOY for over 76 years!

Giving Tuesday – or as the good people at Toys for Tots like to call it, Giving TOYSday – is a chance for all Americans to come together and make miracles happen for children-in-need across our Nation. These boys and girls deserve every advantage we can give them, starting with a simple gift to open on Christmas morning. 

"We are asking for support from the American public now more than ever," said Lieutenant General Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Families across America continue to face increasing challenges with rising costs of living, poverty, joblessness, and other serious hardships. When moms and dads are hard pressed to make financial ends meet, providing their children with Christmas gifts is oftentimes impossible.

"We encourage our dedicated supporters to make a donation to Toys for Tots in honor of Giving TOYSday," said LtGen Laster.  "When you give to Toys for Tots, you provide hope for a brighter future to children who might otherwise go without on Christmas morning. Together, we can make Christmas miracles and restore optimism to children whose families are struggling."

Marine Toys for Tots will be supporting families and children this Christmas through more than 860 chapters across all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. 

To learn more about how you can help make a child's Christmas wish come true, please visit Toy for Tots today.

Media Contact:
Ted Silvester
VP Marketing and Development
(703) 649-2021
[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots

