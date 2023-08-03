HELP of Southern Nevada Receives $40K Donation from Southwest Gas for Facility Rebuilding, Human Services Assistance

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Corporation continued its more than 30 years of support to HELP of Southern Nevada with a $40,000 donation to assist the local nonprofit with the rebuilding of its social service office. Scorching summer temperatures create extreme challenges for individuals who are currently unhoused or on the brink of homelessness. Whether its food, water, and energy scarcity or exposure to the elements, the availability of assistance programs and resources are critical to their survival. For more than 50 years, HELP of Southern Nevada has been answering that call and with the recent donation from Southwest Gas, they can continue to provide critical programming to support clients in need.

The HELP office was severely damaged in a fire two summers ago. Through the Fire Fund, supported in part by Southwest Gas, the first floor rebuild is already complete and houses HELP's homeless outreach program team. The renovation has allowed the nonprofit to service an additional 500 clients per year, providing the critical resources they need to survive and ultimately thrive.

"Supporting our communities' well-being and building towards a better future has always been at our foundation, and is a cornerstone to our sustainability vision," says Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas Corporation. "Through this donation HELP can provide additional support to those in need, aid individuals who may just need a bridge to self-sufficiency and continue to offer the valuable resources needed to help combat homelessness in southern Nevada. We are proud to support and partner with HELP to create more sustainable communities and thank them for their commitment to that mission."

Southwest Gas is a perennial partner to HELP, most notably through their Energy Share program. This emergency fund provides direct utility assistance to qualified customers with unexpected financial difficulties and is facilitated through the nonprofit. In 2022 alone, more than $250,000 was distributed to customers in need through utility bill assistance or the replacement or repair of water heaters. This program has positively impacted more than 3,200 households since 2019.

"While this program impacts our clients at varying levels, it can be a make or break for some to be able to stay in their residence," says Fuilala Riley, CEO of HELP. "We recently assisted a 67-year-old widow dealing with a brain aneurysm who had been abandoned by her children. Not only were we able to pay her current bill in full, but also her back bills which were under her daughter's name. This is just one example of how Energy Share helps us keep individuals, especially seniors, with a roof over their heads and off the street and we are so thankful to Southwest Gas and their customers for supporting this program."

In addition to Energy Share, HELP and Southwest Gas provide opportunities for customers to improve the energy efficiency of their homes through HELP's weatherization program to which Southwest Gas contributes the necessary and unfunded natural gas appliances. With priority for seniors, people with disabilities, and families with young children, HELP facilitates improvements to homes that reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills and ultimately improve affordability. On average, HELP facilitates the weatherization of 300 homes per year.

"Southwest Gas is a partner in the truest sense of the word as they engage on so many levels," says Riley. "Whether its funding, volunteer hours or advocacy, they are always there to support us in our mission and for that we are grateful."

For more information on Southwest Gas and their community engagements, visit swgas.com/community.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability.

About HELP of Southern Nevada

HELP of Southern Nevada provides assistance to low-income families, homeless youth and other individuals, to help them reach self-sufficiency through direct services, trainings and referrals. HELP operates 10 departments, consists of 200 employees and serves tens of thousands of unduplicated clients each year. Programs available include Behavioral Health Services, Coordinated Entry Community Matchers, Homeless Response Teams, Family Housing Services, Framing Hope Warehouse, Holiday Assistance, Adult Housing Programs, Community Relations, Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, Weatherization and Workforce Services. For more information, call HELP of Southern Nevada at 702.369.4357 or visit www.helpsonv.org. Follow HELP of Southern Nevada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation