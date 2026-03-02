Help Young People Understand Difficult Topics About Life's End

Xulon Press presents an original work of young adult fiction.

STIRLING, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Brian J. Murray teaches young people about "the four last things" in Seven Eagles: A Lenten Easter Story For Children And Families ($17.49, paperback, 9798868530586; $5.99, e-book, 9798868530593).

Murray addresses topics that many try to avoid, and calls them "the four last things": Death, Judgment, Heaven and Hell. He wrote Seven Eagles as a work of fiction in allegory form to help explain these concepts to his own children, and was finally encouraged to publish it by his grandchildren.

"When we invite Jesus to be our personal Lord and repent of our sin, His Blood Redeems us. Our rebellion is reversed, living as we were created to be, free from guilt, free to be His children, and free to enter the Kingdom of God!" said Murray.

Brian J. Murray served four years in the U.S. Navy and founded Providet Service Associates, which is now run by two of his sons. He and his wife, Teresa, are members of the People of Hope, a Covenant Community in New Jersey. Murray serves in leadership roles in this community and the community's school, Koinonia Academy. He and Teresa have 12 children and 14 grandchildren, which is an education in and of itself!

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Seven Eagles: A Lenten Easter Story For Children And Families is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

