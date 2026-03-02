Urgent Call to Action For Christ's Followers to Spiritually Prepare For Prophecies Yet to Come, as Specified in the Unsealed "Little Book"

Xulon Press presents a powerful biblical teaching with eye-opening prophesies before the Great Tribulation, a must-read for anyone seeking only GOD's Truth and the desire to reach Heaven.

GRESHAM, Ore., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Robert Allen Ertler shares an important warning about the Great Tribulation, the need for God's followers to learn "true" ways to Heaven through Jesus Christ in The Little Book of the MYSTERY of GOD: Unsealed Paths from Here to Heaven ($21.49, paperback, 9798868530616; $35.99, hardcover, 9798868530623; $7.99, e-book, 9798868530630).

The Little Book of the MYSTERY of GOD - Unsealed Paths from Here to Heaven

After being misled by a large denomination, Ertler set out on a journey to seek only God's Truths. In doing so, he manifested life-changing revelations that he is transparently sharing in this book as an urgent message exposing what Daniel and John prophesized would come. According to Ertler, the "Little Book" is now unsealed and can be read by all globally. He further explains that 16 prophecies have already happened, resulting in more than a staggering one million deaths with many more still to come. Ertler motivates followers of Christ to spiritually prepare now, through the timeless teachings in this "Little Book" that the church has not taught.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book Ertler said, "After being misled by a large denomination for over a decade, I deeply desired only God's Truth, so that I could surely reach the Heaven to come, when that day would come. After self-denial and sincerely seeking God, He Inspired me, through visions, dreams, His Voice, Angels and revelations of Knowledge, Wisdom and Understanding. Prophecies have happened that prove the accounts shown and shared ahead of time were truly from God and that the teachings He also gave are truly His, for a special time. This is the biggest news, since the Book of Revelation was written and it needs to be shouted from the rooftop, all around the globe."

Robert Allen Ertler was introduced to God, Jesus, and Heaven at the age of 5 years old. Since 2004, he has been teaching Sunday school to all ages and he currently heads an online ministry, TRUST and GLORIFY. An Oregon resident, Ertler enjoys spending time with his family, writing, listening to music, playing piano, singing, and recording, mixing, producing and mastering music.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Little Book of the MYSTERY of GOD: Unsealed Paths from Here to Heaven is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press