Home sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Lennar

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today broke ground on a Lennar home for SSG Ross Cox, USA (Ret.). The community came together in support, waving American flags and holding signs welcoming SSG Cox and his family to the neighborhood. SSG Cox was greeted by special guests from Helping a Hero, including Founder, Meredith Iler, as well as Lennar Tampa Division President, Steve Smith and Lennar Associates. Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero sang as well as Sonya Bryson-Kirksey from the Tampa Bay Lightning performed at the ceremony. The new Lennar home is part of the master-planned Southshore Yacht Club community located in Ruskin, Florida, approximately 40 minutes south of downtown Tampa.

Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Break Ground on Home for Wounded Veteran, Staff Sergeant Ross Cox, USA (Ret.), in Tampa, FL. Pictured L to R (Andrew Wright, President of South Shore Yacht Club HOA; Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping A Hero; Daniel Alvarez, Florida House of Representatives; Major JP Pelkey, USA (RET); Steve Smith, Tampa Division President for Lennar; Asher Cox; SSG Ross Cox , USA (RET); Nicole Cox; Hope Cox; Jarron Ritchie, General Manager of Bass Pro Shops Tampa; and Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero.) Photo Credit: Alicia Pesco, Grey Street Studios Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Break Ground on Home for Wounded Veteran, Staff Sergeant Ross Cox, USA (Ret.), in Tampa, FL. The community came together in support, waving American flags and holding signs welcoming SSG Cox, USA (Ret.), and his family to the master-planned community of Southshore Yacht Club. (Pictured: Lennar Tampa Associates, SSG Ross Cox, USA (Ret.), and his family.) Photo Credit: Alicia Pesco, Grey Street Studios

The groundbreaking was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

For some Americans, a military life is in their blood. That is certainly true for SSG Ross Cox, who belongs to a military line dating back to General Custer. He joined the US Army to carry on his family legacy, serve his country, and be part of something bigger. SSG Cox served three tours of duty in Afghanistan and was one of the first men to have his boots on the ground after the attacks on 9/11. During his final tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011, the Purple Heart recipient was walking with his platoon through a dry riverbed. They were walking single file, and one step changed SSG Cox's life forever. He stepped on an IED, and sustained injuries that cost him his left leg, and caused significant damage to his left arm and right leg. He now uses a prosthetic to walk and is looking forward to the freedom an adapted home will bring him.

"We are so grateful to Helping a Hero for helping my wife and I dream again. When Meredith Iler, founder of Helping a Hero, told us Lennar would be building a fully adapted home for us in a sailing community, it was beyond anything we could imagine. With my injuries, doing outdoor sports with my wife is challenging. We are so excited to be in a community where we can enjoy the outdoors as a family. The neighbors came out in force today to welcome us to the community. We cannot wait to move into this incredible home next Summer," said SSG Ross Cox.

"Lennar is an incredible builder who has gone the extra mile to make sure SSG Cox has a home with all the adaptations possible for his wheelchair. The road to recovery has been a long journey for the Cox family and this home is the foundation that will enable them to thrive and not just survive," said Meredith Iler.

"On behalf of the entire Lennar team, we are honored to have the opportunity to commit our time and resources to create a first-class home for an American hero who sacrificed so much," said Smith. "It is our hope that this home provides the Cox family the ideal backdrop to make cherished memories for years to come."

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to design the new home – a two-story Sandestin plan. The 2,875 square-foot home includes four-bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and spacious family gathering areas. The brand new home will be situated in a master-planned community in the coastal city of Ruskin, FL, that offers new luxury homes and the best of waterfront living. Southshore Yacht Club features a full-service marina with deep-water access, as well as casual beachfront dining, water-inspired amenities and breathtaking views of Tampa Bay.

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

