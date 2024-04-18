LENNAR ANNOUNCES OPENING OF TUSCAN SPRINGS, A NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED LOCATION OF PEMBROKE PINES

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the debut of Tuscan Springs, a new townhome community offering elegant exteriors and a host of amenities allowing homeowners to enjoy the community to its fullest.

Lennar is now selling at Tuscan Springs, a new townhome community situated in Pembroke Pines. Offering elegant exteriors and a host of amenities, Tuscan Springs allows homeowners to enjoy the community to its fullest. The floorplans offer three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a convenient two-car garage and a fenced rear patio for outdoor enjoyment. Pricing starts in the mid $600,000s.

Tuscan Springs offers five well thought-out two-story townhome designs with spacious open concept floorplans ranging from 1,455 to 1,828 square feet of living areas, with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a convenient two-car garage and a fenced rear patio for outdoor enjoyment. Homeowners will enjoy access to an onsite pavilion with a swimming pool and sundeck area, lush park with walking paths, and a convenient mail kiosk all in one convenient location, just steps from their new home. These new townhomes start in the mid $600,000s.

"Life at Tuscan Springs will feel like you're always on vacation, located in a highly sought-after neighborhood just a short drive away from spectacular shopping and dining venues, and near South Florida's best beaches and beautiful national parks ," said Phil Serrate, Division President for Lennar Southeast Florida" This is an exciting opportunity for homebuyers to enjoy a fresh start in a brand-new neighborhood,"

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Tuscan Springs, this includes easy-care mica countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Home to many top rated schools, Pembroke Pines is recognized as "#1 in Florida as Best Place to Raise Your Kids." Homeowners at Tuscan Springs will enjoy the benefits of easy access to South Florida's Turnpike, and endless potential for recreation and excitement at Hollywood Beach, the 299-acre C.B. Smith Park, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, as well as numerous shopping and dining destinations.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call 855-865-011 or visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/ft-lauderdale/pembroke-pines.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

