Helping A Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Welcome Wounded Veteran, Retired US, Corporal Corey Dingman, to His New Adaptive Lennar Home in Pensacola, FL

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, recently held a Ceremony to Welcome Retired US, Corporal Corey Dingman, to his new adapted Lennar home. Corporal Dingman and his family were greeted by special guests from Helping a Hero, including Founder, Meredith Iler, Staff Sergeant Daniel Gilyeat as well as Jeff Bergosh Escambia County District 1 Commissioner and Lennar Regional Vice President, Matt Devereaux, Lennar Gulf Coast Division President, Angela Wisdom and Lennar Associates. The new adapted home is part of Lennar's Saddle Ridge community located in the Beulah area of Pensacola, Florida which is in close proximity to the NAS Naval Base.

This Welcome Home Ceremony is part of the Helping a Hero 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and has completed 6 homes and is in progress on 8 more for wounded veterans through Helping a Hero. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to build the new home – a Trevi floorplan encompassing 1,943 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and spacious family gathering areas. The home features wider doors and hallways which provide the ability for Corporal Dingman to move more easily inside the home. Lennar and Ashley Furniture teamed up to make sure the home was fully furnished as well.

Retired US, Corporal Corey Dingman knew at an early age he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfathers and join the military. He started visiting with Army recruiters at age 14 and in October 2005, he joined the Army. Corporal Dingman served in the Army for 7 years. During his second deployment, he was injured by an IED and was MEDIVACed to Landstuhl, Germany where he then was sent to recovery at the Warrior Transition Battalion for the next 9 months. During his three deployments and later service as a contractor in Afghanistan, he suffered a severe Traumatic Brain Injury with exacerbating injuries to his hearing, elbow, leg, right hip, and burns. After surviving all that he faced in the military, he was sitting at a red light when he was hit and sustained injuries including the loss of his leg. Through this adversity, Corporal Dingman made the decision to live and to help others.

"I still can't believe this is real. We are so overwhelmed and in awe of the kindness and the love," said Corporal Dingman, US (Retired). "This will be a safe home for us and a place to grow. The security of having a home is everything."

"Corporal Dingman is a very special hero who faces the challenges from the physical and invisible wounds of war," said Iler. It is hard for civilians to understand the daily struggles caused from watching your friends die in combat or the frustration from not being able to do things independently and without pain. The road to recovery lasts a lifetime. It's an honor for Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar to come together to provide an adapted home to Corporal Dingman and his family."

"I speak on behalf of our entire Lennar team when I say it has been a true honor to get to know Corporal Dingman and to have the opportunity to build this home for him and his family to enjoy time together and make cherished memories," said Devereaux. "We're proud to partner with Helping A Hero and thankful for the opportunity to give back to such a deserving American hero."

About Helping a Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero who served in the Global War on Terror and needs an adapted home. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

