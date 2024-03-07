Lennar Announces Plans for Active Adult Community in Lancaster, SC

Anticipated to Open Summer 2024

LANCASTER, S.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced plans for Roselyn, a brand new, master-planned Active Adult community designed specifically for homebuyers ages 55+ in northern Lancaster County. Situated south of Charlotte, the new community will feature three single-story home collections – Garden, Blossom and Primrose – and offer approximately 1,800 home sites combined with the best of contemporary, low-maintenance living for an Active Adult lifestyle. Model homes are anticipated to be completed in summer 2024 and sales will also begin summer 2024. The public is invited to join the VIP interest list for community updates by clicking here.

"Roselyn is designed to meet the discerning tastes and preferences of homebuyers ages 55 and better," said Mark Henninger, Charlotte/Greenville Division President for Lennar. "The community offers the winning combination of thoughtfully designed single-story floorplans plus a robust suite of amenities geared toward the Active Adult lifestyle. We look forward to introducing this unique destination to the Charlotte market."

Ranging in size from 1,400 to over 3,500 square feet, Roselyn's three home collections will offer a variety of home designs. The floorplans incorporate generous living spaces, oversized center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites. All of the homes come with Lennar's industry exclusive Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. This includes Stainless steel appliances, quartz or granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and energy conscious features. Plus, residents will enjoy low South Carolina taxes.

Roselyn offers ample amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, dog park, sidewalks, and trails connecting to the Carolina Trail Thread. The community will offer a lifestyle director for added recreational activities.

Situated off US-521, Roselyn is just a short distance to all the recreational activities offered in Downtown Lancaster. Residents will enjoy the 350-acre Andrew Jackson State Park located just three miles away as well as multiple golf course options in the surrounding areas. US-521 is the main transportation corridor connecting the Lancaster County panhandle to the greater Charlotte metro region and all the activities and opportunities it has to offer.

Located just ten minutes from the Promenade at Carolina Preserve, residents will enjoy upscale shopping and dining options, as well as proximity to modern healthcare facilities at Spring Memorial Hospital, MUSC Health, and Carolinas Healthcare System. For more information, visit www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

