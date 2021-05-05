Helping Hand For Relief And Development earns Coveted 4-star Rating From Charity Navigator

"It's important our donors trust that we're using their donations wisely to accomplish HHRD's humanitarian relief mission , " said HHRD CEO Javaid Siddiqui. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability."

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, CN upgraded their methodology for rating each charity's' financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of our four-star charities.

"Helping Hand for Relief and Development's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds HHRD to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Helping Hand for Relief and Development."

HHRD's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. To learn more about HHRD's program and projects visit www.hhrd.org.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

