Helping Hand for Relief and Development Furthers UN Clean Water and Sanitation Goal with Water for Life, Sanitation and Hygiene Programs

HHRD is committed to further the United Nations' (UN) 2030 Goal for Sustainable Development with its Water for Life and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene programs. HHRD's programs promote UN Sustainable Goal#6 "Clean Water and Sanitation" to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

HHRD's water and sanitation programs help people gain access to clean water for daily consumption and irrigation purposes through the construction and rehabilitation of water supply schemes. Water for Life is tailored towards supporting poor, drought affected, displaced people, and host communities by providing access to clean drinking water through the construction of shallow wells. Through our Water Sanitation and Hygiene program the distribution of soaps and hygiene kits, in areas of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, help combat the spread of water-borne diseases. Children are taught hygiene skills and are given proper instructions on how they should keep themselves healthy.

For further information on Water for Life or Water Sanitation and Hygiene programs visit www.hhrd.org/water

Ranked among the top 5% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past seven years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

