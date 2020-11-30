Helping Hand for Relief and Development Joins Millions Worldwide for Giving Tuesday Through Its Caravan Homes and Restroom Projects for Syrian and Rohingya Refugees

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) aims to inspire generosity of its supporters for Giving Tuesday, on December 1st, 2020, by providing caravan homes and restrooms for Syrian and Rohingya refugees.

GivingTuesday inspires communities to make a lasting difference around the world through the power of giving. In this regard, HHRD is responding to meet the needs of refugees and deprived families in Jordan and Bangladesh. We are harnessing the collective power of our donors and their communities to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

"We're incredibly excited to take part in this global day of giving. The needs of a few are the responsibility of us all. We encourage others to join the movement," shared Umar Beig, HHRD Director of Operations.

Launched in 2012, GivingTuesday encourages people to do good. This idea has grown into a global movement over the past nine years, encouraging hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars around the world for critical causes and gets 21 billion impressions from individuals and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them on social media and encouraging others to engage in their communities.

Those who are interested in joining Helping Hand for Relief and Development's GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.hhrd.org/givingtuesday

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000 NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as, an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 98.23 out of 100 HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357(HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

