Helping Hand for Relief and Development Stands in Solidarity with Victims of the Bombings in Sri Lanka and Condemns these Heinous Attacks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) stands in solidarity with the victims and families of the heinous attacks on churches and hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka this past Sunday on March 21st, 2019.

A total of six explosions took place in the early morning hours on what was supposed to be a day of peaceful reflection. The government has reported over 350 killed and over 500 injured, 375 of which are being treated in hospitals, as families of the victims struggle to cope with their devastating loss.

HHRD condemns these attacks and prays for the victims and their families in this time of tragedy.

HHRD has started a fund to help the victims and their families in their time of need. Stand with us and show your support by contributing to Sri Lanka Relief Fund, you can help by visiting: www.hhrd.org/SriLanka

HHRD has been providing Relief in Sri Lanka since December 2004 tsunami. We are deeply saddened by this event and remind all those affected that we are with them and here to assist in anyway.

Please continue to keep the people of Sri Lanka and the families affected in your prayers. Our deepest condolences and sympathy go out to those who have lost their loved ones.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. HHRD is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated non-profit and a member of InterAction.

Tax ID# 31-1628040

CONTACT:

Mariya Nadeem

313-279-5378

mariya.nadeem@hhrd.us

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development

Related Links

http://www.hhrd.org

