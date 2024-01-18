Helping Hands Family Expands ABA Therapy Reach with Opening of New Clinic in Prince George's County

News provided by

Helping Hands Family

18 Jan, 2024, 09:06 ET

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) Autism Services introduces a state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic in Lanham, Maryland, marking another milestone in their commitment to expanding services across the Northeast.

As a top-rated provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, HHF strives to extend its reach to serve more families and children, now with 3 locations in Maryland: Lanham, North Bethesda, and Columbia.

The new clinic provides a welcoming space where children with autism can learn, grow, and develop essential life skills. HHF's highly skilled and experienced team of clinicians work together to build patient-focused, individualized treatment plans that address each child's unique needs, using evidence-based strategies.

"Today's ABA therapy is about acceptance, compassion, empowerment, and building meaningful skills," says Matthew Leal, M.A., BCBA, L.B.A., Clinical Director of the Lanham Clinic. "I am thrilled to be part of HHF and to play a direct role in changing the lives of children and their families in Lanham."

The opening of the Lanham clinic signifies HHF's commitment to making a positive impact on the entire community by:

  • Local job growth and opportunities: HHF's expansion creates new employment opportunities for autism professionals in the community.
  • Reduced travel time for families: HHF brings quality care closer to home, easing logistical barriers and ensuring consistent support.
  • Fostering collaboration: HHF actively collaborates with local schools and providers to create a comprehensive network of care, ensuring access to resources and support for families.
  • Raising awareness: HHF's outreach initiatives help raise awareness about autism and ABA therapy within the community. By breaking down stigmas and promoting inclusivity, they pave the way for a more accepting and supportive environment.

If you are a parent interested in autism services, please contact HHF at (484) 965-9966 to speak with a dedicated Care Coordinator. HHF accepts most insurance plans and aids with applying for insurance coverage. For more information and employment opportunities visit https://hhfamily.com/.

About Helping Hands Family

HHF is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, delivering autism therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in schools based on each child's unique needs. With locations in NJ, CT, MD, PA, and NY, HHF's clinical team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs, aiding children with autism in social progress and supporting new ways of interacting with the world.

Media Contact:
Colleen MacDonald
[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hands Family

Also from this source

Start Your Career in Behavioral Healthcare with Helping Hands Family Autism Services

Start Your Career in Behavioral Healthcare with Helping Hands Family Autism Services

Helping Hands Family (HHF), a leading provider of autism therapy services is Great Place to Work certified for its welcoming environment and...
Helping Hands Family to Take Over Invo Healthcare's ABA Services in PA

Helping Hands Family to Take Over Invo Healthcare's ABA Services in PA

Helping Hands Family (HHF), Pennsylvania's largest provider of evidence-based autism therapy services, announced they have been chosen to help take...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.