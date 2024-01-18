Helping Hands Family Expands ABA Therapy Reach with Opening of New Clinic in Prince George's County

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) Autism Services introduces a state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic in Lanham, Maryland, marking another milestone in their commitment to expanding services across the Northeast.

As a top-rated provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, HHF strives to extend its reach to serve more families and children, now with 3 locations in Maryland: Lanham, North Bethesda, and Columbia.

The new clinic provides a welcoming space where children with autism can learn, grow, and develop essential life skills. HHF's highly skilled and experienced team of clinicians work together to build patient-focused, individualized treatment plans that address each child's unique needs, using evidence-based strategies.

"Today's ABA therapy is about acceptance, compassion, empowerment, and building meaningful skills," says Matthew Leal, M.A., BCBA, L.B.A., Clinical Director of the Lanham Clinic. "I am thrilled to be part of HHF and to play a direct role in changing the lives of children and their families in Lanham."

The opening of the Lanham clinic signifies HHF's commitment to making a positive impact on the entire community by:

Local job growth and opportunities: HHF's expansion creates new employment opportunities for autism professionals in the community.

Reduced travel time for families : HHF brings quality care closer to home, easing logistical barriers and ensuring consistent support.

Fostering collaboration: HHF actively collaborates with local schools and providers to create a comprehensive network of care, ensuring access to resources and support for families.

Raising awareness: HHF's outreach initiatives help raise awareness about autism and ABA therapy within the community. By breaking down stigmas and promoting inclusivity, they pave the way for a more accepting and supportive environment.

If you are a parent interested in autism services, please contact HHF at (484) 965-9966 to speak with a dedicated Care Coordinator. HHF accepts most insurance plans and aids with applying for insurance coverage. For more information and employment opportunities visit https://hhfamily.com/.

About Helping Hands Family

HHF is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, delivering autism therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in schools based on each child's unique needs. With locations in NJ, CT, MD, PA, and NY, HHF's clinical team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs, aiding children with autism in social progress and supporting new ways of interacting with the world.

