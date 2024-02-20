Introducing Little Hands Day Program: An Alternative to Preschool for Children with Autism by Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family

20 Feb, 2024

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), a leader in comprehensive autism services for children, is redefining early childhood learning with the introduction of their Little Hands Day Program. This program serves as an alternative to traditional preschool, designed specifically to enhance learning readiness among children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). HHF's recently launched initiative offers a specialized educational pathway, aimed at equipping children with autism, aged 2-5, with the essential skills needed for future academic success, including potential entry into kindergarten.

"We blend therapeutic interventions with school-like activities such as circle time, arts and crafts, and peer play, which builds the foundational skills essential for a successful school experience. This approach decreases the need for extensive support in school once the child achieves these milestones and transitions effectively into the educational environment," says HHF Parent Engagement Coordinator, Lindsay Phillips, M.A., BCBA.

HHF's Little Hands program combines evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) strategies with a comprehensive curriculum and 1:1 based therapy. Individualized treatment plans are focused on social interaction, cognitive development, and motor skills, ensuring each child's learning readiness is optimized.

Key features of the preschool-like program include:

  • Experienced Autism Specialist Team: Certified ABA therapists, including Registered Behavior Technicians (RBT) and Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA), specializing in autism and early child development.
  • Individualized Curriculum: Customized therapy plans addressing each child's specific needs and learning styles versus a classroom-wide prompting structure.
  • 1:1 Support: Autism experts dedicated to working individually with children, focusing on specific skills sets and curriculum.
  • Progress Monitoring: Regular assessments track each child's progress, ensuring targeted support and data-driven results.
    • An internal study conducted by HHF demonstrated a 90% increase in learning readiness within the initial 6 months of treatment.

As children with autism often face unique challenges in traditional school settings, HHF's Little Hands Day Program offers a specialized and safe environment conducive to early childhood learning and development.

For more information about HHF's Little Hands program, please visit hhfamily.com/little-hands-day-program or contact a dedicated Care Coordinator at (484) 965-9966.

About Helping Hands Family: HHF is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, delivering autism therapy in clinics, homes, and schools across NJ, CT, MD, PA, and NY. HHF's clinical team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans, fostering social development through science-based programs.

SOURCE Helping Hands Family

