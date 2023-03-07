Helping Hands Family Expands Autism Therapy Services to Pittsburgh and the Northeast Region

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF), a leading provider of evidence-based autism therapy services, is proud to announce its expansion into Pittsburgh, furthering its scope in the Northeast region of the United States. The company now serves Allegheny County in Mt Lebanon, McCandless, Monroeville, and Pittsburgh. With this expansion, HHF has become Pennsylvania's largest Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) provider.

HHF provides quality autism therapy to children, utilizing personalized treatment that focuses on each child's individual needs. Their commitment to providing quality services has grown significantly, now serving five states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. A motivator for the continued growth of PA's largest ABA provider is the current prevalence rate of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) being 1 in 44 children as cited in a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ABA has been endorsed by several organizations, including the American Psychological Association and the US Surgeon General, making it the gold standard in autism treatment. Evidence advises that ABA therapy can help children improve communication, social skills, motor, behavior, and other critical developmental areas.

HHF's autism treatment focuses on comprehensive assessments, individualized treatment plans, and ongoing family support. A family-centered approach is used to maximize parent involvement and to ensure treatment plans expand beyond the clinic into a child's daily life.

One satisfied parent shared her experience stating, "It's been three months since HHF came into our lives, and my daughter has shown more improvement than I have ever seen with any other form of therapy. I'm able to stay involved with weekly parent training and given updates during my daughter's time at the clinic. I feel confident with a peace of mind regarding my decision involving HHF in my daughter's care."

The expansion into Pittsburgh and the Northeast region is a significant milestone for HHF, as they are committed to serving families in need. Families in the Northeast region interested in learning more about HHF can visit their website or contact them directly to schedule a consultation.

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy in the Northeast. The HHF clinical team is devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs, helping children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

