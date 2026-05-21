HelpMeSee Accelerates MSICS Training in India with New Guwahati Cataract Learning Center to Build Immediate Surgical Capacity

GUWAHATI, India, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee and HMS Vision Private Limited announced the launch of a cataract surgery simulation-based training initiative in Guwahati, India, in partnership with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSDN), aimed at building immediate surgical capacity in Northeast India. Training began in April at SSDN's campus.

Cataract surgery trainees practice Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) on the HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulators that were recently delivered to the Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSDN) campus in Guwahati, India.

The initiative is led and managed by HMS Vision Private Limited, which is deploying trained instructors to deliver the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training Program. Over approximately three to four months, the program aims to train 30 cataract surgeons in Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS), expanding surgical capacity and quality in the region.

This initiative expands access to advanced cataract surgery training in Northeast India, where geographic distance and limited access to major training hubs have created barriers for ophthalmologists seeking to develop surgical expertise. By offering simulation-based training in Guwahati, the partnership brings high-quality education closer to the communities and who need it most.

"What makes this initiative especially meaningful is that this partnership is helping to strengthen local cataract surgery capacity where it can have the greatest impact. As more surgeons gain these skills, more patients will regain sight, and communities will benefit," said Dr. Akshay Nair, Director of Business Development, India and Southeast Asia, HMS Vision Private Limited.

The Guwahati initiative is distinguished by its focused, high-impact model. Rather than establishing a permanent training center, it is designed as a time-bound effort to build immediate surgical capacity while leveraging SSDN to ensure training is delivered within a respected clinical and educational environment.

"SSDN, the largest ophthalmic training institute in Northeast India, is proud to partner with HMS Vision Private Limited to bring simulation-based training to this region. Training has always been a priority for SSDN, and this project will give further impetus to our mission, particularly for ophthalmology trainees from Assam and the Northeast," said Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, Director, Clinical and Academics, SSDN.

Another defining feature is its localized approach. Instead of requiring ophthalmologists from the Northeast to travel to distant metropolitan centers, the program enables access to advanced training within the region, helping reduce disparities in surgical education.

Simulation-based training allows surgeons to practice in a structured, risk-free environment before performing procedures on patients. As training capacity increases, the broader goal is to help address the global cataract backlog affecting more than 100 million people worldwide while strengthening the surgical workforce in underserved regions.

The Guwahati initiative reflects the broader HelpMeSee commitment to expanding access to simulation-based training across India and globally, with the goal of eliminating avoidable blindness caused by cataracts.

Contact:

Amanda Kronberg

HelpMeSee, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

About HelpMeSee

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This safe and relatively quick procedure delivers successful outcomes at a low cost. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, learning management systems, and electronic learning aids.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to ending preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains high quality, very low cost MSICS to ensure that all communities have access to sight restoring affordable treatment. With more than 40 simulators and 15 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

About HMS Vision Private Limited

HMS Vision Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of HelpMeSee, supports the delivery of simulation-based cataract surgery training programs across India. The organization operates a Training Center of Excellence in Mumbai and collaborates with leading institutions including L. V. Prasad Eye Institute, Aravind Eye Hospital, Sankara Eye Hospital, and Medical Research Foundation to expand access to high-quality surgical education and strengthen the ophthalmic workforce.

About Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSDN) is a premier not-for-profit tertiary eye care institution based in Guwahati, Assam, and a leading centre of excellence in Northeast India. Established in 1994 under the Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation, the institution was dedicated to the nation by former Prime Minister Late P. V. Narasimha Rao and later recognized as a "Centre of Excellence" in 2004 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Since its inception, SSDN has grown from modest beginnings into a comprehensive, multi-specialty eye care institution addressing the region's critical need for accessible ophthalmic services.

SOURCE HelpMeSee