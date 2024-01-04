Hemab Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Akshay Vaishnaw to Board of Directors and Announces Presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemab Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders, today announced the appointment of Akshay Vaishnaw, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors.

The company also announced CEO Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, will present an update on Hemab's progress and outlook for 2024 at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, at 4:30 PM PST/7:30 PM EST.

"In the last year, Hemab has achieved several important milestones, including raising a substantial Series B round, initiated its first Phase 2 clinical study and continued to build its pipeline of development candidates," said John Maraganore, PhD, Board Chair. "With the appointment of Akshay to the Board, we add a biotech veteran who brings deep R&D experience at a time when Hemab will be advancing multiple clinical programs across a range of blood-clotting disorders. We welcome Akshay and the expertise he brings to Hemab and its mission."

Dr. Vaishnaw is the Chief Innovation Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Since joining the company in 2006 he has served in positions of increasing responsibility across Research and Development (R&D), and most recently as President of Alnylam. Prior to Alnylam, Dr. Vaishnaw was Senior Director, Translational Medicine at Biogen. Dr. Vaishnaw received a bachelor's degree from University College Cardiff, UK, he received his MD from the University of Wales College of Medicine, UK, and a PhD from the University of London, UK, in Molecular Immunology. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, UK. Dr. Vaishnaw is a member of the Board of Directors for Editas Medicine Inc. and Scholar Rock Inc.

"Hemab's product development approach allows for a spectrum of modalities to be utilized, which holds immense promise for transforming the treatment of multiple blood-clotting disorders like Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, Factor VII Deficiency, and Von Willebrand Disease that remain urgently in need of novel prophylactic treatments," said Dr. Vaishnaw. "I am excited to join Hemab's Board of Directors and work with the leadership team who are clearly driven by patient need in their mission to deliver life-changing treatments for many people."

"Akshay joins our Board at a time when his experience leading translational research, clinical development and delivering regulatory success will be invaluable," said Dr. Sorensen. "I am thrilled to have his partnership and to bring his passion for science and commitment to building people-focused cultures to Hemab."

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders. Based in Cambridge, MA and Copenhagen, Denmark, Hemab is progressing a pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with high unmet need. The company's strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5™, targets the development of 5 independent assets by 2025 to deliver long-awaited innovation for patients with high unmet need blood-clotting disorders like Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, Factor VII Deficiency, Von Willebrand Disease and other serious disorders. Learn more at hemab.com.

