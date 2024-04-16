"Hemmings Vault": MAVTV's Daily Journey Into the World of Classic Cars

Discover Classic Automotive Treasures in Hemmings Vault Broadcast Exclusively on MAVTV

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV, the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports, and automotive programming, alongside Hemmings, the leading marketplace for classic and collector cars, jointly present "Hemmings Vault." This distinctive series featuring original Hemmings content, airing Monday to Saturday at 9 a.m. EST, offers viewers an unparalleled glimpse into the fascinating realm of car collection, restoration, and auctions.

Hemmings and MAVTV team up to bring viewers a curated selection of programs from Hemmings, spanning the full spectrum of automotive interests from building and fixing to restoring and collecting.

With the success of Builder's Block presented by Hemmings, "Hemmings Vault" is a logical next step for both Hemmings and MAVTV.

CJ Olivares, President of MAVTV, states, "Introducing 'Hemmings Vault' is another great addition to the network, giving MAVTV viewers exclusive and unmatched variety of automotive content, especially for those with a deep passion for classic cars. The collection not only expands our lineup with rich, authentic storytelling from Hemmings, but also deepens our dive into the classic and collector car scene – a core interest among our audience. We're excited to bring 'Hemmings Vault' to MAVTV and further cultivate our library of fan-favorite and enthusiast content as the go-to destination for motorsports and car culture."

Hemmings Vault features a carefully chosen selection of programs from Hemmings, spanning the full spectrum of automotive interests from building and fixing to restoring and collecting. Unlike other programming blocks on MAVTV, "Hemmings Vault" is dedicated to showcasing original content from Hemmings, further diversifying MAVTV's rich lineup with authentic stories and in-depth explorations into the culture of classic and collector cars.

Jonathan Shaw, president of Hemmings, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership's evolution: "Our collaboration with MAVTV for 'Hemmings Vault' symbolizes a significant chapter in Hemmings' longstanding history. It allows us to share our passion for classic and collector cars with an even broader audience, highlighting the collector car community's enduring legacy and vibrant future."

"Hemmings Vault" invites car enthusiasts and collectors to delve into the world of automotive treasures daily. The series reinforces MAVTV's commitment to being the premier destination for automotive entertainment, offering compelling content that speaks to the hearts of car lovers everywhere.

About MAVTV:

MAVTV is the only linear television network and media platform dedicated exclusively to the global culture of motorsports and powered by a passion for speed. Offering an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and live racing and narrative programming, MAVTV explores the people, vehicles, races and places within global motorsports: on pavement, dirt and water, and from Stock Cars to Rally, Drag Racing to Late Model Dirt, Trans Am to Sprint, Superbike to Enduro, and everything in between.

MAVTV goes beyond racing with a curated collection of documentary and "build" series and specials that inspire, inform and grow our community of race fans and auto enthusiasts with compelling storytelling. With a presence in more than 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST channels across 24 countries and more than 300 million connected devices, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory.

About Hemmings:

Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the world's largest collector car marketplace. For nearly 70 years, our purpose has been to grow and uplift the collector car community because we've been part of it since the start of it. We help all willing drivers buy, sell, and beyond through a frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment, and professional service. More information, services, and content are available at Hemmings.com. Stay connected with Hemmings on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Search tens of thousands of vehicle listings from the palm of your hand with the new Hemmings App .

