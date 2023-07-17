Hemostats and tissue sealants market to grow at CAGR of 9.82% from 2021 to 2026| Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemostats and tissue sealants market size is expected to increase to USD 2.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Biomup SA, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., Vivostat AS. Download a Sample Report Now!

Hemostats and tissue sealants market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Biomup SA, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., Vivostat AS among others

15+, Including Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Biomup SA, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., Vivostat AS among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Hemostats, Tissue sealants and adhesives, and Fibrin sealants) and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Hemostats and tissue sealants market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Driver - One of the key factors driving the hemostats and tissue sealants market growth is the use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries. Around the world, about 25 million surgeries are carried out each month. While surgical sealants can assist seal suture lines and prevent leaks, using hemostats during surgery can help to limit blood loss. Hemostasis can be achieved more quickly due to the use of hemostats, with less discomfort for the patient, and without the need for removal. Applications for hemostats and tissue sealants in minimally invasive operations are increasing. In the US and Europe alone, almost 950,000 laparoscopic surgeries are carried out annually. Thus, in minimally invasive surgeries and percutaneous interventional procedures, the intraoperative usage of hemostatic agents and tissue sealants has considerably increased. Hence, due to such factors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - Increasing R&D focus on novel hemostats and tissue sealants is one of the key hemostats and tissue sealants market trends that is expected to impact the market growth positively in the forecast period.

Significant challenge - One of the key challenges to the hemostats and tissue sealants market growth is the high cost of hemostats and tissue sealants which will impede the growth of the market.

The hemostats and tissue sealants market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hemostats and tissue sealants market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the hemostats and tissue sealants market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hemostats and tissue sealants market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hemostats and tissue sealants market vendors

Related Reports:

The tissue engineering and regeneration market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.27 billion at a CAGR of 14.93% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into material, application, and geography. The material segment is classified into synthetic, biological, and genetically modified. The application segment is classified into orthopedic, musculoskeletal and spine, dermatology, neurology, and others. The geography segment includes key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The increasing detection of chronic diseases will drive the market growth during the forecast period,

The hemostats market size is predicted to surge to USD 925.79 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.15%. This hemostats market segmentation by type (Matrix and gel hemostats, Sheet and pad hemostats, Sponge hemostats, and Powder hemostats) geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing volume of surgical procedures performed is notably driving the hemostats market growth during the forecast period.

Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Artivion Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioCer Entwicklungs GmbH, Biomup SA, Cardinal Health Inc., CSL Ltd., Hemostasis LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KATSAN KATGUT SANAYI VE TICARET A.S, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Tricol Biomedical Inc., and Vivostat AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

