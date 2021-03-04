Hemostats and tissue sealants market to grow by USD 1.50 billion during 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hemostats and tissue sealants market is expected to grow by USD 1.50 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10%.

Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market Analysis Report by Product (Hemostats, Tissue sealants and adhesives, and Fibrin sealants) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hemostats-and-tissue-sealants-market-industry-analysis

The hemostats and tissue sealants market is driven by the use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors is anticipated to boost the growth of the hemostats and tissue sealants market.

A significant proportion of surgical procedures involve adverse events such as bleeding and leakage of body fluids. Clinical consequences of such adverse events can lead to hemodynamic instability, hypovolemia, anemia, reduced oxygen delivery to vital tissues, and increased risk of organ failure. Using hemostats in such surgeries help reduce blood loss, while the use of surgical sealants can help seal suture lines and prevent leaks. Hemostats and tissue sealants are finding increased applications in minimally invasive surgeries. Thus, the intraoperative use of hemostatic agents and tissue sealants has significantly increased in minimally invasive surgeries and percutaneous interventional procedures. Owing to such benefits, hemostats and tissue sealants are finding increased applications in surgeries.

Major Five Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Companies:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc operates business through Branded and OEM. The company offers hemostats and tissue sealants under the brands, LiquiBand and ActivHeal.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates business through B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers hemostats and tissue sealants under the brand, Sangustop, Lyostypt, Cellistypt, Gelita, and others.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates business through Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers hemostats and tissue sealants under the brand, FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix.

CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife Inc. operates business through BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers hemostats and tissue sealants under the brands, Arista, Avitene, and others.

Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Hemostats - size and forecast 2020-2025

Tissue sealants and adhesives - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fibrin sealants - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hemostats And Tissue Sealants Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

