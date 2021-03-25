Hemsted's Moving & Storage Named 2020 northAmerican® Van Lines Agent of the Year

Hemsted's Moving & Storage of Redding, California Named North American Van Lines 2020 Agent of the Year Tweet this

"In our 87 years in the moving industry, and 23 years as a northAmerican agent, our company has built a reputation for putting the customer first," said Bob Wilson, Owner and President of Hemsted's Moving & Storage. "This win reflects the Hemsted team's commitment to provide the best moving experience possible. We are proud and honored to be recognized as the 2020 northAmerican Agent of the Year."

The northAmerican Van Lines Agent of the Year award recognizes the agent that attains the best overall scores in categories including service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and demonstrates the "Power of Blue" in supporting fellow agents and customers.

About Hemsted's Moving and Storage

Hemsted's Moving and Storage, based in Redding, California, has been serving Northern California with top quality moving and storage services for 87 years. We have the largest moving fleet north of Sacramento and are lifetime members of the 11-99 Foundation. Learn more at www.hemstedsmoving.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

