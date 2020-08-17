Henkel Adhesive Technologies Expands UV Capabilities

"Henkel's solvent-free, UV PSA line enables broader industry use of acrylic-based adhesives. Combining the ease of use of a traditional rubber-based hot melt with the enhanced performance of acrylic polymers represents not only a step-change in innovation but demonstrates Henkel's continued commitment to sustainability," said Brian McSwigan, Vice President of Business Development.

UV-curable hot melt adhesives address changing market needs and enhance the customer experience. They are designed to coat a variety of facestocks, serving all segments of traditional pressure sensitive markets. Branded as LOCTITE® DURO-TAK® UV, Henkel will offer a comprehensive set of adhesive chemistries from this new facility, including pure polymer, formulated free radical, and cationic curing systems. Unique to Henkel, cationic cured UV PSAs utilize a novel curing mechanism, allowing for lower energy consumption and through-cure of extremely high coat weights (double to triple that of traditional free radical systems).

"This is an exciting time for Henkel as we begin construction of our first UV pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturing facility here in North America. We remain focused on enhancing the consumer experience bringing real value to our customers and their brands," said Gary Rzonca, Vice President, Packaging & Consumer Goods, North America.

Henkel's Salisbury facility manufactures adhesives used extensively in the packaging, consumer goods and electronics markets.

Created with consumers in mind, Henkel's consumer packaging adhesives offer high-impact solutions to allow fast moving consumer goods companies to achieve efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

