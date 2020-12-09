Henkel Names North America President

"Our employees and our North American leadership team are well-positioned to stimulate further growth, innovation and sustainable value in the years to come," said Essick. "We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us."

Additionally, Nicolas Krauss was recently appointed Henkel's Global Head of Industrials and Electronics, and Regional Head of Adhesive Technologies Americas, and will join Essick on the North America Leadership team. Krauss, who joined Henkel in 2012, was most recently Head of Adhesive Technologies Industrials, and previously held leadership roles in the company's Automotive Electronics and Electronics Materials business, and Global Strategy and Business Development Adhesive Technologies.

Rounding out the North America Leadership team are Alan Wolpert, Corporate Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Laundry & Home Care North America; Filippos Minaidis, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Beauty Care Retail North America; Jenny Schiavone, Vice President, Corporate Communication; Frank Steinert, Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources and Marcy Tenaglia, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.

"I am excited to head this team of seasoned leaders for North America who bring a wide range of perspectives, an exceedingly strong set of business experiences and talents, and passion for building diverse, empowered and collaborative teams," said Essick.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

