Henkel to Unveil Its Vision for the Future of Laundry and Dish Care at CES 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a global leader in consumer and industrial businesses, will debut its vision for the future of laundry and dish care at CES 2025. The company will present new smart dosing technology for its global brands Persil and Somat and demonstrate a new smart laundry concept that is poised to transform the industry to deliver greater performance and more sustainability. Henkel is making this transformation across the entire laundry ecosystem by establishing partnerships with industry leaders in the home appliance sector.

The laundry industry is especially ripe for reinvention. For machine manufacturers, supply chain challenges and cost increases on large home appliances call for a reevaluation of existing business models. Changing consumer expectations, inflation, and weaker purchasing power are also influencing consumers to seek products that are efficient and long-lasting. Many consumers globally have an average of 3-5 detergent bottles in their household, and more than half are unsure of how much to dose.

Henkel aims to take the guesswork out of the equation with smart dosing solutions that deliver the most optimal clean every time. As a first step, Henkel is announcing two new smart detergent dosing devices that can be used in existing laundry and dishwashing appliances.

Somat Smartwash : The world's first smart detergent dosing device that automatically senses dishwasher parameters to determine the right dose of detergent and additives at the right time needed to deliver all-in-one optimal results over months.

Persil Smartwash: A groundbreaking laundry solution that autonomously senses washing machine parameters and automatically doses the right amount of detergent at the right time in the wash cycle for the best stain removal and fabric freshness.

As the highlight of the show, Henkel will unveil its new smart laundry concept that manifests the company's vision for the future of clean. The concept, called 'Smartwash', is an advanced AI-driven detergent dosing system for cartridge-based chemistry, designed to be adapted into any washing machine of the future. It offers up to 57% greater stain removal compared to the current best-in-market detergent, and the ability to generate up to 300 quadrillion different dosing configurations to ensure the most optimal wash performance with every wash load. With this hyper-personalized system Henkel charts the course to revolutionize the way consumers wash clothes, while delivering enhanced performance, convenience, and sustainability.

"While Henkel has almost 150 years of chemistry heritage, we are equally committed to driving disruptive change in this industry to ensure we address the evolving needs of our customers," said Nuria Ribe, Corporate Senior Vice President for Laundry and Home Care at Henkel. "To do this successfully, we must collaborate with others in our industry to deliver a truly smart and innovative laundry experience from start to finish. CES 2025 is an exciting opportunity to establish these important relationships, so that together we can develop a new type of laundry solution for tomorrow's consumer."

Henkel will be showcasing these two IoT products and its Smartwash concept machine at The Venetian Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, NV, from January 7-10, 2025. Companies interested in learning more about partnering with Henkel and seeing a preview of Smartwash can schedule a demonstration at CES 2025. To request information or schedule a meeting, email [email protected].

