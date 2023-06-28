Henlius Holds its 1st Overseas Scientific Advisory Board Meeting of 2023

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Henlius successfully held its first Overseas Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) meeting of 2023 in California, United States. The gathering brought together leading experts in the fields of biotechnology, pharmacology, oncology, and immunology to discuss the latest scientific findings, medical needs, Henlius' R&D pipeline, technology platform layout, and future strategic plans.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format, incorporating both in-person and virtual participation. Henlius' SAB members including Professor Christopher Garcia from Stanford University School of Medicine, members of the National Academy of Science and the National Academy of Medicine; Professor Alberto Mantovani, a renowned scholar researching inflammation-cancer connection, Scientific Director and Emeritus Professor at Humanitas Clinical and Research Center in Italy; Professor Abul K. Abbas, a Distinguished Professor and former Chair of the Department of Pathology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Professor David R. Gandara, Professor Emeritus and Co-director of the Centre for Experimental Therapeutics at the University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Centre, along with scientists from Henlius' innovation centres in China and the United States, attended the meeting.

Dr. Qiang Liu, head of the company's US Innovation Centre, delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the company, warmly welcoming the distinguished guests. Following that, Dr. Yongqiang Shan, general manager of Shanghai Innovation Centre, provided an overview and summary of the company's recent research progress and strategic ambitions. The company's strategic development strategy was discussed by Arthur Sheng, general manager of Global Strategy and PMO. Scientific advisors and Henlius' scientists engaged in in-depth discussions regarding novel approaches to oncology immunotherapy, new targets, and cutting-edge technology platforms, the progress of projects that in the stage of early drug discovery, covering scientific rationale, competitive landscapes, the latest research data, and future plans. The SAB members also provided constructive feedback regarding the prioritization of research projects, the selection of disease areas, the allocation of research resources, team building, and mechanisms of action.

Henlius is dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs by constructing a network through SAB and engaging in in-depth dialogues with leading scholars in key disciplines. The company aims to gain rich professional insights and guidance. Moving forward, Henlius will continue to focus on developing ground-breaking treatment solutions, enhancing its innovation capabilities and global presence in relevant areas, and ultimately benefiting more patients around the world.

About Henlius

Henlius (2696.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable, and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. Up to date, 5 products have been launched in China, 1 has been approved for marketing in overseas markets, 18 indications are approved worldwide, and 3 marketing applications have been accepted for review in China, the U.S., and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. It has established global innovation centers and Shanghai-based manufacturing facilities in line with global Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), including Xuhui Plant certificated by China and the EU GMP and Songjiang First Plant certificated by China GMP.

Henlius has pro-actively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering over 20 innovative monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as backbone. Apart from the launched products HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab for injection, trade name in Europe: Zercepac®; trade names in Australia: Tuzucip® and Trastucip®, the first China-developed mAb biosimilar approved both in China and Europe, HANDAYUAN (adalimumab) and HANBEITAI (bevacizumab), the innovative product HANSIZHUANG has been approved by the NMPA for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), making it the world's first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC. Its NDA for the treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) is under review. What's more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 16 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.

