Hennessy Announces Local Partnerships with Ten NBA Teams

Programming will be bespoke to each city, with Hennessy amplifying the local team spirit of each NBA market through world- class marketing support, tailored community and social platforms, retail activations featuring custom POS and localized packaging.

"These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing us to engage with and impact NBA fans on a local level," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "We look forward to bringing Hennessy's 'Never Stop. Never Settle' ethos to life through custom activations that reflect and celebrate the spirit of each of these regional communities."

Hennessy is now the official spirit of the following NBA franchises:

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Washington Wizards

To learn more and celebrate the 2020-2021 NBA season with Hennessy, visit Hennessy.com , Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS .

