HENNESSY BECOMES THE OFFICIAL SPIRIT OF THE LOUIS VUITTON 37TH AMERICA'S CUP

COGNAC, France, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Hennessy, the world's leading cognac owned by the LVMH Group, is proud to be the official spirit of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup. United by shared values such as a pioneering spirit and the pursuit of excellence, Hennessy celebrates the world's greatest sailors as they compete in Barcelona for the oldest international sporting trophy. As official spirit to the event, Hennessy will present two cocktail creations featured in its new 'Made for More' communication platform, shaking up perceptions, showcasing the mixability of the cognac, and introducing a new, lighter, brighter, fresher vision of the brand.

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Margarita cocktail

"We are very honored to embark on this iconic journey with the America's Cup. Founded in 1765 and 1851 respectively, Hennessy and the America's Cup have a shared common vision of forward-thinking, innovation and excellence", declares Laurent Boillot, CEO of Hennessy.

Welcoming Hennessy as the Official Spirit of the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup, Grant Dalton CEO of America's Cup Event commented: "The values that Hennessy and the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup both hold so dear of excellence run through our respective organisations, and I am delighted that such a prestigious 'Maison' as Hennessy has come onboard for what promises to be an outstanding regatta and a wonderful summer season of top class yacht racing."

Beginning in late August 2024, the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup regatta will take place off the coast of Barcelona. Emirates Team New Zealand, the current holder, will defend the Cup against five challengers: INEOS Britannia, Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic, and Orient Express Racing Team. The competition concludes with the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match that starts on October 7th and is a first-to-seven series for the coveted and historic America's Cup, between the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, and the winner of the Challenger series - the Louis Vuitton Cup.

As the official spirit of the event, Hennessy will enhance the moments of celebration throughout the regatta with its well-known Hennessy Very Special cognac and two signature cocktail creations – HENNESSY MARGARITA and HENNESSY GINGER. Showcasing the versatility and complexity of Hennessy cognac, these cocktails were featured in the acclaimed 'Made for More' campaign films, starring US star Teyana Taylor and British Nigerian actor Damson Idris, demonstrating how any drink or occasion can be Made for More with Hennessy.

With HENNESSY MARGARITA Hennessy adds a smooth cognac twist in this elevated take on the classic margarita. This easy-to-make cocktail tastes light, citrusy, and refreshing.

HENNESSY GINGER is the right drink for any time of the day or evening. The spice of the ginger ale brings out the natural spice of Hennessy Very Special.

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre. Hennessy.com

