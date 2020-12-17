Hennessy Celebrates the Cultural Force that is the NBA with Dynamic Film Debut

"To highlight how NBA and WNBA players are using their platforms to take the game to new heights – in art, fashion, tech, and politics – our new 'Lines' creative goes beyond the traditional construct of basketball court lines, entering a vibrant, colorful world that represents how the leagues and players push culture forward," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. "The spirit of never stopping or settling is what defines Hennessy as a brand, and it's this synergy that makes us more than just a sideline sponsor."

The film's message will be delivered by hip-hop artist Nas, a long-standing Hennessy ambassador, and WNBA champion Natasha Cloud, whose continued efforts to fight for social and racial justice transcend the game of basketball and earned her a spot on the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 List. Together, they deliver a powerful duet that embodies Hennessy's "Never stop. Never settle." spirit.

"I'm passionate about what I do, both on and off the court, so this campaign and partnership really spoke to me," said activist and WNBA superstar Natasha Cloud. "This year, more than ever before, we players used our platforms to make our voices heard and showcased our passions outside of basketball, which is why this means a lot to me."

Hennessy invites fans to celebrate the 2020-21 NBA Season tip-off on Dec. 22 and envision the potential for a brighter tomorrow by raising a toast to what's next. Drawing inspiration from the court, a selection of basketball-themed cocktails, with names like The Ankle Breaker and Jump Shot Ginger, can be found at Hennessy.com .

The Jump Shot Ginger

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S Cognac

2 oz Ginger Beer

2 oz Cranberry Juice

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Glass: Rocks Glass

Directions: Pour Hennessy V.S, cranberry juice, ginger beer and lemon Juice into a rocks glass with ice, stir once to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel.

To learn more and celebrate the 2020-2021 NBA season with Hennessy, visit Hennessy.com , Facebook.com/Hennessy or Instagram.com/HennessyUS .

