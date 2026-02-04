Henry American Cattleman Rifle Tops NCBA-PAC Auction

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, America's leading lever-action rifle manufacturer, donated Serial No. 01 of the American Cattleman Tribute Edition .30-30 rifle to the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Political Action Committee (NCBA-PAC) fundraising auction, held Tuesday evening during CattleCon in Nashville, Tennessee. The first-of-its-kind rifle raised $31,500, making it the highest bid item of the evening and a standout moment of the auction.

The American Cattleman Tribute Edition .30-30 from Henry Repeating Arms features an engraved brass receiver and an engraved, hand-painted buttstock. Available at HenryUSA.com/cattle.

Serial No. 01 represents the very first rifle produced in a special Tribute Edition series designed to honor the men, women, and livestock who keep America fed. With a solid, hardened brass receiver and genuine American walnut furniture as the canvas, the rifle is engraved and hand-painted with scenes including Angus cattle, a Texas Longhorn, and a banner that reads, "Long Live the American Cattleman."

"America's cattle producers play a vital role in our economy, our food supply, and our way of life," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "Their continued success means success for our country as a whole, so we're proud to support NCBA-PAC and the important work they do on behalf of the beef industry."

In addition to the rifle, Henry Repeating Arms included a hand-built walnut tabletop display and a box of Federal Premium's new Cattleman Edition .30-30 ammunition.

Proceeds from the auction will directly support NCBA-PAC's efforts to advocate for policies and political candidates that protect cattle producers and strengthen the future of American agriculture.

The American Cattleman Tribute Edition .30-30 rifle is available for a limited time, factory-direct from Henry Repeating Arms. Additional information can be found at HenryUSA.com/cattle.

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever-action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in Rice Lake and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms