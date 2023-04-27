Henry Ford Health, 7-Eleven, Over a Dozen Others Make Commitments through Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program

Sixteen Companies to Power Michigan Operations with Renewables

JACKSON, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Month, Consumers Energy is announcing 16 businesses will use clean energy to power their Michigan operations. New commitments to Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program include more than 150 7-Eleven store locations and Henry Ford Health's Jackson-area locations.

"Consumers Energy is powering Michigan's clean energy transformation, and we're doing it with employers who are catalysts to add clean energy sources," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Their promises are making positive change happen even faster and building on our industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop new carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan."

Businesses joining the Business Renewable Energy Program agree to match energy they use with wind and solar energy Consumers Energy develops here in Michigan. In total, participating businesses have committed to roughly 380 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy supporting their sustainability goals and the local communities they serve and operate in.

Their participation will deliver significant environmental benefits to the Great Lakes State ― equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions annually from over 85,000 cars, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

"Increasing sustainability is key to improving public health and reducing health inequities, and it's something Henry Ford Health prioritizes in our ongoing mission to transform the overall well-being of our community," said Robin Damschroder, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Business Development Officer for Henry Ford Health. "We are proud to take this sustainable step in the Jackson area and hope others join us in efforts like this."

Other new participants in the Business Renewable Energy Program include:

Circuit Controls Corp. , Petoskey , automotive electrical terminals manufacturer

, , automotive electrical terminals manufacturer Comcast , Detroit , global media and technology company

, global media and technology company DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility, Battle Creek , automotive supplier

, automotive supplier General Motors , Detroit , automotive manufacturer

, automotive manufacturer I I Stanley, Battle Creek , automotive lighting supplier

, automotive lighting supplier Interlochen Center for the Arts , arts education and performance

arts education and performance MACI, Parma , manufacturer of automotive air conditioning compressors

, manufacturer of automotive air conditioning compressors Magna, Alto, mobility technology company

Alto, mobility technology company Magna Cosma Casting Michigan , Battle Creek , automotive chassis components

, , automotive chassis components State of Michigan , Lansing , government

US Signal , Grand Rapids , data center technologies

, , data center technologies Worthen Industries, Inc., Grand Rapids , adhesives, coatings, coated products and thermoplastic film manufacturer

Consumers Energy's Business Renewable Energy Program provides a local, cost-effective, flexible, turnkey solution for businesses to use solar and wind energy to achieve their sustainability goals and protect the planet for future generations. Their enrollment not only advances greening Michigan's grid, but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects. Learn more by contacting [email protected].

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

