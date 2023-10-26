Henry Repeating Arms Continues Its Support for Children of First Responders

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a National First Responders Day ceremony in Times Square, Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms, showed his company's continued support for families of first responders with a $25,000 donation to the First Responders Children's Foundation. This follows a $50,000 donation made in December 2022 as part of the firearm manufacturer's Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which raised over $1 million last year for a variety of organizations in celebration of the company's twenty-fifth anniversary.

Henry Repeating Arms presented a $25,000 donation to the First Responders Children’s Foundation during a National First Responders Day ceremony held in Times Square. From L to R: FRCF Chief Philanthropy Officer, Randy Acosta; FRCF Vice Chairman, Laurence Levy; FRCF President & CEO, Jillian Crane; Henry Founder & CEO, Anthony Imperato; FRCF Founder & Chairman, Alfred Kahn. (Photo/First Responders Children’s Foundation)

The First Responders Children's Foundation was founded in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks when 800 children lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Today, the nationally acclaimed organization provides financial and community support to the children and families of fallen first responders.

"Our mission with Guns for Great Causes and the mission of the First Responders Children's Foundation go hand-in-hand, and it's all about the kids," said Imperato. "These children have parents that dedicate their lives to saving others day in and day out. Not coming home at the end of a shift is unimaginable, especially from the child's point of view, and I am grateful to be able to lend our continued support to this organization that leads the way in helping to heal those wounds."

Henry Repeating Arms' donation is made in recognition of National First Responders Day, which is celebrated every year on October 28th, and the professionals committed to protecting communities all over America with selfless compassion for the lives they serve.

