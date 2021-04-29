Henry Repeating Arms Returns to Racing for Darlington Throwback Weekend

Stewart is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He earned three NASCAR Cup Series championships and won 69 races across the Cup, Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The first three of those victories came in 1999 when Stewart was a Cup Series rookie. The paint scheme Herbst will run at Darlington mimics the design of Stewart's orange-and-white car during that incredible season where Stewart finished fourth in the championship and ran away with the rookie-of-the-year title.

"I can't wait to drive this throwback scheme for Henry Repeating Arms at Darlington," said the 22-year-old Herbst, who was born 10 days after Stewart made his Cup Series debut in the 41st Daytona 500. "Tony had a lot of success with this design during his rookie season, and if just a little bit of that success can rub off on us, we'll take it. Darlington is a tough track where any little bit helps."

"We can't wait to see what this young gun can do behind the wheel of the Henry Repeating Arms Ford with the full support of the Henry family cheering him on," said Anthony Imperato, President and Owner, Henry Repeating Arms. "For fans of our firearms or motorsports in general, this is going to be an exciting weekend."

Darlington opened in 1950 and is considered NASCAR's first superspeedway. The venerable track is in its 72nd season, but it's a lineage that pales in comparison to that of Henry Repeating Arms. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating, lever-action rifle – which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms.

The Xfinity Series race at Darlington begins at 1 p.m. EDT with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

