Henry Repeating Arms Returns To Racing For July 4th Weekend at Road America

RICE LAKE, Wis., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin-based firearms manufacturer, Henry Repeating Arms, is announcing a continuation of their title sponsorship for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. This year's Henry 180 will see the green flag wave on July 3rd, followed by a NASCAR Cup Series race at the same track on July 4th. NBC will be televising the Henry 180 live at 1:30 PM (CT).

Chase Briscoe drove the #98 Ford Mustang through wet conditions to a 3rd place finish at the 2020 Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

At both ends of a lengthy lightning delay, last year's event offered plenty of edge-of-your-seat racing with wet conditions that made the notoriously difficult road course even trickier for the budding stock car drivers. The Henry Repeating Arms #98 Ford Mustang, driven by Chase Briscoe, finished running in 3rd position. Drivers will be aiming for unique trophies for the 2021 race, with both the pole qualifying and race winners set to receive custom-built Henry 180 edition lever-action rifles.

"Returning to our home track in Wisconsin is something that we are very much looking forward to, and this year will be even more special since the races take place during the July 4th weekend," says Henry Repeating Arms President and owner, Anthony Imperato. "It's going to be a fun, patriotic weekend, and we can't wait to see our fans and make some new ones at the track."

"We're thrilled to welcome our friends at Henry Repeating Arms back for what is assuredly going to be another great race this year," said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. "We couldn't ask for a better partner to share July 4th weekend with, and we look forward to bringing all of the excitement of a NASCAR doubleheader to our fans."

Full fan attendance is anticipated for the race, and tickets are now available by visiting www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. The Henry 180 will take place rain or shine.

Henry firearms are purchased only through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.



About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all" and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.

About Road America:

Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world's best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the NASCAR Cup Series. Road America's park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com. Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube or call 800-365-7223.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms

Related Links

www.henryusa.com

