Henry Rifle Serial No. 1, Presented to President Lincoln's Secretary of War, Heads to Auction

The first production Henry rifle, an incredibly significant collector's piece, headlines historic June 27 event.

BEDFORD, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Now he belongs to the ages," were the immortal words uttered by Edwin Stanton at Abraham Lincoln's bedside once the president had finally passed. Stanton was Lincoln's Secretary of War, a vital ally and was instrumental in the Union's Civil War victory. This June 27, a factory engraved Henry rifle, serial no. 1, presented to Stanton will be offered in Rock Island Auction Company's "The American Sale" in Bedford, Texas. In addition to its historic provenance, the rifle is immensely important to collectors of fine arms and American history and boasts a pre-auction estimate of $1.6 million to $3.5 million.

Edwin Stanton was Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War and instrumental in winning the Civil War. His presentation Henry rifle, serial no. 1, not only has historic provenance, but is also the direct predecessor to Winchester and "the gun that won the West."

In the 19th century, firearms manufacturers frequently made elaborate presentation arms to those who could influence large, lucrative contracts. New Haven Arms had just developed a repeating firearm, the Henry rifle, and a sizeable government contract would have all-but guaranteed success.

The company sent several highly embellished arms to influential persons, but the most famous trio are known among collectors today as the "Lincoln Cabinet guns." President Lincoln's rifle, serial no. 6, now resides in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. U.S. Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles' Henry rifle, serial no. 9, is displayed at the Autry Museum of the American West. Edwin Stanton's Henry, serial no. 1, is the last example available to the collecting public.

See photos of Stanton's historic Henry.

Henry No. 1 also holds significance as a direct predecessor to one of the fine arms collecting's top genres: Winchesters. In just six short years, the Henry rifle saw several upgrades and became the first ever offering of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company. Their subsequent Model 1873 would become "the Gun that Won the West." Henry No. 1 is the genesis of an entire technological and cultural legacy.

"There's no question this is the most important lever-action rifle in private circulation," says RIAC President Kevin Hogan. "This is the first Winchester, the origin of that rifle that won the West. In terms of history, rarity, condition, and provenance to Secretary Edwin Stanton, it's impossible to overstate the significance of this rifle."

The American Sale begins at 5 p.m. on June 27. Preview events will be held June 26 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Expertly curated and limited to 173 exceptional lots, the event invites collectors and history enthusiasts alike to examine and inspect these national treasures in a hands-on journey through two-and-a-half centuries of American history. Other highlights include: a George Washington signed Revolutionary War manuscript letter, Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf's Desert Storm-carried pistol, and the gold sword presented posthumously to Brevet Lt. Col. George Armistead, who commissioned and raised the Star-Spangled Banner and inspired the national anthem.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company, purveyors of the world's finest firearms, has led its industry since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC's current Bedford, Texas, venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company's in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to "Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion." Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, RIAC's multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company