Rock Island Auction Company Celebrates 250 Years of American History with Landmark One-Night Auction

Historic arms, presidential artifacts, and national treasures headline June 27 event.

BEDFORD, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known names from national history abound in Rock Island Auction Company's "The American Sale," a significant evening event on June 27, one week before the country celebrates its 250th birthday.

Lt. Col George Armistead was a national hero after raising the flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner." This N.P. Ames sword, with solid gold hilt, was made in his honor and presented posthumously to his son.

Highlights include a George Washington signed Revolutionary War manuscript letter, Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf's Desert Storm-carried pistol, a gold pen presented by President Theodore Roosevelt to Old West lawman Pat Garrett, and the gold sword presented posthumously to Brevet Lt. Col. George Armistead, commander of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, who commissioned and raised the Star-Spangled Banner and inspired the national anthem. Items will span the country's rich history from the Revolutionary War through the Global War on Terror.

Serving as the auction's flagship will be Henry rifle serial number 1, considered by many to be the most important lever-action in fine arms collecting. The factory engraved rifle was presented to Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton, and carries a pre-auction estimate of $1.6 million to $3.5 million.

See The American Sale's Top Items

"We've worked carefully to make this event the most important and elite assemblage of American firearms ever presented," says RIAC President Kevin Hogan. "It's more than an auction. It's an event. A celebration. A landmark night built around history, collecting, and 250 years of freedom. These objects tell the story of our country."

The American Sale begins at 5 p.m. on June 27. Preview events will be held June 26 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Expertly curated and limited to 173 exceptional lots, the event invites collectors and history enthusiasts alike to examine and inspect these national treasures in a hands-on journey through two-and-a-half centuries of American history.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company, purveyors of the world's finest firearms, has led its industry since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC's current Bedford, Texas, venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company's in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to "Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion." Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, RIAC's multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company