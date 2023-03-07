Henry Schein, Brazil Dental Becomes the Liper TongueGym's Newest Distributor

"The ease, comfort and efficiency TongueGym offers means parents can finally give up those unpleasant 'finger' techniques and comfortably do the stretches so crucial for their babies' future health and wellbeing. It also enables adults to perform their exercise regimens on the go, whether in transit, at work, or in any other location," says company founder and CTO, Dr. Eyal Botzer, DMD, a specialist in neonatal dental and oral anomalies, Director of Pediatric Dentistry at the Tel Aviv Medical Center and co-founder of the International Affiliation of Tongue Tie Professionals (IATP).

According to Liper CEO, Eli Drapisz, Brazil's awareness of the importance of tongue health makes the country an ideal location for the product.

"We are so pleased to be working together with Henry Schein, Brazil Dental, to enter the Brazilian market, which is the first in the world to pass a law requiring hospitals to perform tongue screening for each and every baby born," says Drapisz. "Our product can definitely enhance the treatment of newborns with tongue tie and dysfunctional tongues."

At Henry Schein, executives are equally thrilled to join forces with Liper: "It's a great honor to distribute such an important product. Brazil has been waiting for a solution that can ease so many lives, both children and adults alike," said Jonatas de Sena – Commercial Vice President at Henry Schein.

The TongueGym was initially conceived by Botzer as a way to break the paradigm that tongue exercises are difficult, unpleasant and unsanitary. TongueGym is a handle-free tool that slips easily onto the user's finger, lengthening their reach beyond the tips of their fingers to allow better control and accuracy, higher compliance and greater efficiency when performing exercises.

Today, tens of thousands have benefited from TongueGym and with their launch into Brazil, the company intends to grow that number exponentially.

To learn more, visit: www.liper-device.com, or YouTube channel.

Henry Schein, Brazil Dental: https://www.dentalspeed.com/buscar?palavra=liper or https://www.utilidadesclinicas.com.br/linx/search/?terms=liper&q=liper

Contact: Eli Drapisz

[email protected]

Video - https://youtu.be/7Vx8hgTwhBA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859382/Liper_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859383/Liper_2.jpg

SOURCE Liper