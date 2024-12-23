NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Rauber to Vice President.

"Since joining the firm in 2021, David has defined himself as a capable investor across many different settings," said Ezra Mehlman, Managing Partner at HEP. "Every day, he brings focus, determination, and a selfless commitment to the success of the team--core values that we hold dear at HEP. He is a tremendous asset to our portfolio companies and limited partners."

HEP Announces Promotion

Prior to joining HEP, David was an Associate at Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm with ~$1B in invested capital. At Northlane, David focused on sourcing, diligence, execution, and portfolio management for the firm's investments in the healthcare and business services sectors. Before Northlane, David was an Analyst at CIT, focused on execution and portfolio management for the firm's debt investments in middle-market healthcare services companies.

David is currently on the board of directors of BrentCare and serves as a board observer of Proven Behavior Solutions and Alivia Analytics.

David holds a BA from Johns Hopkins University.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

