Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Worth $25.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 2.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Based on the duration for which the patient suffers, viral hepatitis is generally categorized into two types. If the condition lasts for less than six months, then it is classified as acute, when the condition persists for more than six months, then it is a case of chronic hepatitis. People with HIV infection & HCV-infected sexual partners, recipients of infected blood, patients who inject drugs & use intranasal drugs, and population groups who live in unhygienic conditions are at high risk of hepatitis.

Based on the estimates of WHO, approximately 400 million people are infected with at least one form of hepatitis globally and annually nearly 1.4 people die due to the condition. In order to prevent hepatitis, few government and private agencies are actively involved in the vaccination drive to prevent hepatitis. As compared to hepatitis A and B, HCV leads to more serious complications. According to the estimates of WHO, globally annually 150 million are impacted by hepatitis C infection. Moreover, majority of HCV infected patients develop liver cancer or liver cirrhosis and nearly 700,000 people die due to hepatitis C infection & associated conditions.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Size, Share, And Trend Analysis By Disease Type (Hepatitis A, B, C) By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hepatitis-therapeutics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Owing to high prevalence of target disease with subsequently surge in treatment rate HCV, thus hepatitis C therapeutics held the majority market share in 2016

In 2016, North American region accounted for majority of revenue share of 42.9% owing to high patient awareness levels and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the maximum growth with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure

is anticipated to witness the maximum growth with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure Key players include Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market - The global head and neck cancer drugs/therapeutics market size was valued at USD 752.5 million in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Thalassemia Market - The global thalassemia market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2016 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market - The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market size was estimated at USD 9.09 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market - The global angina pectoris drugs market size was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hepatitis therapeutics market report on the disease type, and region:

- Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Others

- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa South Africa

&

Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.