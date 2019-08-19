Her Campus Media Acquires College Fashionista

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus Media, the #1 media brand for college women and 360-degree college marketing agency, announced today that it has acquired College Fashionista, a leading college-focused media company and digital community of college-aged fashion and beauty influencers, from its founders Amy Levin Klein and Melissa Levin.

The deal will enable Her Campus to further strengthen its reach and ownership of the college audience, as it will be maintaining College Fashionista as its own property and brand under the Her Campus Media parent company. With this acquisition, Her Campus will significantly expand its social, digital, and marketing capabilities while enabling College Fashionista to benefit from Her Campus's expertise in the content, community building, and college marketing spaces.

The acquisition of College Fashionista underlines Her Campus's strategic focus on expanding its ownership of the college audience and the media brands that serve this demographic as the company turns ten this year. Earlier this year in May 2019, Her Campus acquired the Lala Media Group, Inc., a millennial women's media company that it rebranded as Her20s. The company also recently launched vertical-specific accounts in the decor, food, beauty, and style spaces, and expanded its Her Conference® franchise to New York City and Los Angeles.

Following the acquisition, College Fashionista Founder Amy Levin Klein will be staying on to consult. Executive Director Melissa Levin will be joining Her Campus Media fulltime as its VP, Business Strategy and Legal Affairs to help oversee the entire brand portfolio strategy and business operations.

"College Fashionista's mission of helping young women gain the skills and experience they need while in school in order to launch their careers is kindred to our own, and we have long admired the incredible brand and community that Amy and Melissa have built and fostered," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Her Campus Media's Co-founder & CEO. "We're thrilled to be bringing College Fashionista into the Her Campus Media family so we can continue to serve and support college women and equip them to own their futures and live out their ambitions."

College Fashionista was founded in 2009 and since then it has developed a massive digital and social footprint and grown to a community of thousands of members with a presence on over 1,000 campuses, hosted annual events including CF Clubhouse and C Future, and partnered with major brands across the fashion and beauty spaces to power their college marketing through digital, influencer, and event-based offerings. The New York-based company's content is provided by female content creators from around the world, to whom College Fashionista provides education, training, and skill-building across editorial, marketing, branding, and other domains. Earlier this year, in an effort to further the mission and their vision for College Fashionista, the brand's founding team regained complete ownership of College Fashionista after having originally sold it in 2016.

"In order to take College Fashionista to the next level and best service our community, we knew we needed a partner that truly understands the intricacies of the Gen Z demographic, the power of this audience, and are incredible business operators. Her Campus is all those things and more, making them the perfect home for College Fashionista," said Melissa Levin, Executive Director of College Fashionista.

About Her Campus Media

Her Campus Media is the #1 new media brand for the empowered college woman and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 30 million users monthly. Major platforms include flagship site HerCampus.com, on-campus network of 380+ campus chapters, InfluenceHer Collective of 4,000+ millennial & Gen Z influencers, annual proprietary tentpole programs College Fashion Week® and Her Conference®, bestselling book The Her Campus Guide to College Life, and more. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands. Her Campus has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, PR Week, CNN Money, & more, and has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women and 10 Best Websites for Millennial Women among other accolades.

About College Fashionista

College Fashionista is a global, digital community of thousands of college-aged fashion and beauty influencers, sharing their insights while learning real-life skills from industry insiders to propel their future careers today. The concept—introduce college-age students to the inner workings of the fashion and beauty industries by giving them exclusive behind-the-scenes access as well as a platform through which they can experience, engage, and sharing their cunning eyes for self-expression.

