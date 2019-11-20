Her Campus Media Acquires Spoon University

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus Media, the #1 media company for college women and 360-degree college marketing agency, announced today that it has acquired Spoon University, the leading Gen Z-focused media property in the food space. The deal marks Her Campus Media's third acquisition in recent months. Spoon University will join the company's portfolio of brands, which in addition to flagship brand Her Campus now also includes College Fashionista (acquired August 2019), InfluenceHer Collective, and Her20s (acquired May 2019 as the Lala and rebranded).

Spoon University was founded at Northwestern University in 2013 by Sarah Adler and Mackenzie Barth, and since then it has developed a massive digital and social footprint that boasts 2.7MM+ Facebook followers and 370K+ Instagram followers, and grown to a community of thousands of members with chapters at over 200 campuses worldwide. Powered by the brand's proprietary, patent-pending 'Secret Sauce' technology platform, the website's content is provided by college content creators. Spoon University also offers its annual Brainfood conference, print book How to Feed Yourself (Penguin Random House, 2018), and has partnered with major food brands to power their college marketing through digital, experiential, influencer, and event-based offerings.

You can learn more at hercampusmedia.com/spoon.

About Her Campus Media

Her Campus Media is the #1 media company for college women and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 35 million users monthly across its family of brands, which includes Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, and Her20s. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands.

About Spoon University

Spoon University is an approachable food community that helps you build your confidence in becoming a real adult. For many of us, this is the first time we're navigating our campuses or kitchens on our own, and Spoon University is here to simplify and celebrate that. Behind the scenes, we're helping teach the next generation of journalists, marketers and event planners the best practices in digital media. We empower a network of thousands of contributors at hundreds of college campuses all over the world to write, photograph, create videos and throw events.

