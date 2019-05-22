Her Campus Media Acquires the Lala Media Group, Inc. & Launches Her20s

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus Media, the #1 media brand for college women and 360-degree college marketing agency, has acquired the Lala Media Group, Inc., a leading millennial women-focused media company.

The acquisition underlines Her Campus's strategic focus on serving its audience with even more targeted content and programming and continuing to meet its audience's needs as they advance in their education and careers.

the Lala will be rebranded as 'Her20s', the premiere digital and social destination and community for women navigating this pivotal decade of their lives, which is also a sweet spot for advertisers.

"the Lala's mission of serving young women and helping them tackle these newly independent years is so in line with our own mission at Her Campus," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Her Campus Media's Co-founder & CEO.

the Lala was founded in 2014 by Molly Longest and Katherine Crowley, and since then millions of readers have engaged with its website and social media platforms, with content provided by 500+ female content creators across 150 colleges.

You can find out more and sign up to receive updates on Her20s at hercampusmedia.com/thelala.

About Her Campus Media

Her Campus Media is the #1 new media brand for the empowered college woman and 360-degree college marketing agency, reaching over 30 million users monthly across flagship site HerCampus.com, on-campus network of 380+ campus chapters, InfluenceHer Collective of 4,000+ millennial & Gen Z influencers, proprietary events College Fashion Week® and Her Conference®, bestselling book The Her Campus Guide to College Life, and more. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs for leading brands and has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women and 10 Best Websites for Millennial Women.

About the Lala Media Group, Inc.

At the Lala, we believe in the power of sharing honest stories and the impact they can have on young women's lives. the Lala provides a positive space online for young women to publish topics most meaningful to them and aims to become a launching pad for young women's careers by teaching them tangible, transferable skills in the digital media space. Our writers have gone on to work for major media companies as well as launch their own successful blogs and businesses.

