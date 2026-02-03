Here Are the Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Florida Right Now

Feb 03, 2026, 11:45 ET

Cook, Delivery Driver, Janitor and Porter Roles Lead Florida Hiring Based on OysterLink Job Posting Data

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New OysterLink job posting data shows which hospitality roles Florida employers are advertising for most often. An analysis of more than 14,000 active job postings from the last quarter of 2025 found that demand is concentrated in frontline and operational positions, with cook, delivery driver, janitor and porter roles appearing most frequently across listings.

The study reviewed OysterLink hospitality job postings statewide and ranked roles based on how often employers posted openings for each position during the period analyzed.

Table 1. Top 10 In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in Florida

Rank

Job Title

Job Posts

% of Total Job
Posts

1

Cook

771

5.38 %

2

Delivery Driver

642

4.48 %

3

Janitor

606

4.23 %

4

Porter

606

4.23 %

5

Cashier

523

3.65 %

6

Concierge

512

3.57 %

7

Housekeeper

460

3.21 %

8

Line Cook

445

3.11 %

9

Kitchen Manager

428

2.99 %

10

Barista

368

2.57 %

For employers, repeated postings for the same frontline roles signal sustained hiring pressure rather than one-time needs. When these roles appear consistently across listings, it suggests ongoing competition for the same talent pool, which makes clarity around role scope, pay ranges and hiring timelines more important.

"High posting volume usually points to roles that are harder to keep filled, not just roles that exist everywhere," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "Seeing the same positions posted again and again shows where hiring effort is being concentrated."

For jobseekers, the frequency of certain roles across postings highlights where the largest number of openings exist at any given time. Jobs that appear repeatedly tend to be available across multiple employers and locations, which increases options for candidates within those categories.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 400,000 monthly visitors. The platform connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including part-time bartender jobs in Miami.

OysterLink also publishes data-driven trend reports, industry insights and interviews with hospitality leaders. To explore more labor market data or post a job, visit www.oysterlink.com.

