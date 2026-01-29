Working in Hotels is 60% Riskier Than in Restaurants

MIAMI , Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink, a career platform for the hospitality industry, has released a new analysis of federal workplace safety data, revealing that hotel employees face significantly higher injury risks than their counterparts in the restaurant sector.

The analysis of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports shows a stark "safety divide" across the industry. While the national average for private sector injuries has hit a historic low, specific subsectors—particularly hotels and fast-food chains—continue to report incident rates well above the national norm.

High-Speed Risks: Fast Food vs. Fine Dining

The data shows that Limited-Service (Fast Food) Restaurants have an injury rate of 2.6 per 100 workers, nearly 20% higher than Full-Service Restaurants (2.2).

"The speed and volume of quick-service environments are clearly driving higher injury rates," says Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "In fast-food settings, the combination of high-speed throughput and repetitive tasks creates a much higher probability of a recordable incident compared to traditional sit-down dining."

The Danger in Lodging

The most alarming trend identified is the high rate of injury in the Accommodation sector:

Hotels and Motels reported an injury rate of 3.8 , dwarfing the 2.4 average seen in food services.

reported an injury rate of , dwarfing the average seen in food services. The Severity Gap: Not only are hotel injuries more frequent, but they are also more severe. Over 60% of hotel injuries result in "days away from work," indicating serious physical strain often related to housekeeping and luggage handling.

Not only are hotel injuries more frequent, but they are also more severe. Over of hotel injuries result in "days away from work," indicating serious physical strain often related to housekeeping and luggage handling. The "Danger Zone": The highest risk in the entire hospitality industry is found in Recreational and Vacation Camps, which carry a staggering incident rate of 7.0—nearly triple the national average.

Why This Matters for the Workforce

"Workers are looking for more than just a paycheck; they're looking for environments that prioritize their well-being," Eric added. "For employers in high-risk zones like hotels and fast food, improving safety protocols isn't just about compliance—it's a critical tool for hiring in a competitive market."

