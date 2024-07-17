HERE FOR HEROES, HERE FOR YOU: YESWAY JOINS WITH NACS TO CELEBRATE 24/7 DAY AT ALL YESWAY AND ALLSUP'S STORES

Sixth annual event celebrates first responders while raising funds for disaster relief

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway , one of the country's fastest growing convenience store chains, with stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, is celebrating hometown heroes and joining tens of thousands of convenience retailers and suppliers across the United States to celebrate 24/7 Day.

Yesway is offering a free Core Hydration water (30.4 ounce) on July 24*, as well as, from July 21 through 24, a free fountain drink of any size, to firefighters, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross professionals, and 911 professionals in uniform or with a valid badge, at all of its Yesway and Allsup's store locations

Held annually on July 24, 24/7 Day was created to highlight the partnership between first responders and convenience stores. Hosted by the NACS Foundation, the event also helps raise awareness and donations for the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience and fuel retailing industry's important role in supporting emergencies, disaster relief and crisis situations, 24/7/365.

"At Yesway, we believe that supporting the communities we serve is essential," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway. "We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and our colleagues in the convenience store industry to celebrate 24/7 Day. We are grateful for the first responders who take care of those who live and work in the communities we serve. We aim to acknowledge and support them, and the excellent work they perform each and every day, but especially on 24/7 Day. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup's, our thanks to our hometown heroes again in 2024."

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes of a convenience store. There are 152,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry serves approximately 160 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country, and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that Yesway and Allsup's serve:

On average, the Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes. From small house fires to multi-state national disasters, the American Red Cross goes where it's needed so people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals when they need them most.

The Red Cross responds to an average of 65,000 disasters every year and 95% of its disaster relief workers are volunteers.

"We hope you will join us in supporting the heroes who are always here for us, helping others and giving so much of themselves in times of incredible need," said Nathan Measom, Director of Cause Marketing for the American Red Cross. "Our continued partnership with the NACS Foundation is one of the most important ways we highlight the work done each year in communities across the United States, which is not often seen by the public. It's our honor to shine a light on these heroes and thank them for their incredible effort."

"The 24/7 Day celebration was born from the realization of the deep connection between first responders and the convenience store community," said Stephanie Sikorski, Executive Director of the NACS Foundation. "We've heard too often that 'nothing good happens after zero-dark-thirty,' but our research shows that these small hours are when first responders and convenience stores unite across a range of efforts, from setting up for a disaster relief effort or simply getting a cup of coffee or healthy snack during a shift to keep energy high. We are proud to support these efforts, which keep our communities strong."

*Offer valid on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 only.

To find the Yesway or Allsup's store closest to you, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/ , and to share stories and appreciation for hometown heroes and first responders on social media using the hashtag #247Day.

About Yesway: Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest, Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the renowned Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new store developments, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Yesway continues to solidify its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. To learn more visit www.yesway.com .

About the NACS Foundation: NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the U.S., the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America. To learn more, visit conveniencecares.org, or visit us on Facebook at @TheNACSFoundation and Twitter at @NACS_Foundation.

