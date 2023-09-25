Here for the Holidays: Make Them More Memorable Than Ever with Four Seasons

Sunny Destinations to Celebrate the Holidays

Island Getaways

Enter a five-acre (two hectare) UNESCO haven for up to 22 guests at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll, where property event experts partner with guests to create a completely personalized experience. Whether it's hitting the ocean to swim with sharks or lounging poolside and watching dolphins at play, Voavah invites its guests to dream with their eyes open and enjoy a truly unforgettable holiday.

Bask in the sun on the pristine blue waters of the Pacific Ocean aboard a 46-foot (14 metre) catamaran at Four Seasons Resort Hualālai. Aptly named Alaka'i Nui (great leader), the catamaran boasts an extended range, enabling guests to venture miles from the Resort to enjoy exciting new activities such as deep-sea fishing and exploration of additional snorkelling locations and beaches.

Ring in the new year at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla while enjoying the sights from the famous Sunset Lounge and sounds from New York-based DJ Mia Moretti and Violinist Margot who are headlining the resort's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

Escape to an island hideaway at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa where the charming village setting complete with a lagoon, flower garden, and island spa provides total serenity. For adventure seekers, diving and surfing are island specialties and for the youngest guests, there are endless fun, educational, and culturally enriching activities available, from sandcastle building to hermit crab races.

Welcome 2024 in electrifying style with a Neon Party at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand during a night filled with pulsating music and dazzling neon lights, including a fireworks display at midnight.

Holiday Fun with the Whole Family

Skate the night away on a secret terrace at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, where guests can enjoy music, seasonal snacks, and for adults, handcrafted cocktails from Fifty Mils, named one of the World's 50 Best Bars.

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Santa plans to make a splash as he navigates the Ayung River before offering holiday greetings and treats for children at the Pici-Pici Kids Club. Meanwhile, at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, Santa continues his annual tradition of catching a few breaks while riding the waves with guests and the TropicSurf team.

Celebrate Christmas Eve in tropical-style poolside and enjoy an open-fire barbecue and Miami-inspired cocktails with views of turquoise Biscayne Bay at Four Seasons Hotel Miami.

Enchanted Winter Escapes

Enjoy a cozy cabin dining experience in the middle of the bustling city at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis where a Nordic Village sits on the Hotel's outdoor fourth-floor pool deck, Riva Terrace . On weekends, cabins are transformed into an open-air market featuring products from local artists, makers, and creators.

Indulge in a traditional fondue or raclette at Le Chalet des Etoiles, a Christmas Popup exuding a cozy alpine atmosphere decorated with twinkling lights and vintage skis located on the panoramic rooftop of Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva.

Indulge in an elevated après experience after a day on the slopes and head to Ascent Lounge at Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole to enjoy panoramic views of America's most rugged peaks, all while sipping on a Backcountry Old Fashioned for a taste of Wyoming's finest local whiskey.

Enjoy dive-in holiday movies in the new waterfall-edge pool at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago for special viewings of iconic holiday tales with popcorn and cookies for a family night to remember.

Festive Feasting and Celebratory Drinks

The magic of the season begins around the table, and Four Seasons draws its inspiration from its guests, the secret ingredient for culinary magic. This festive season, the greatest gift to share is the experience of something new with loved ones. Here are a few of Four Seasons restaurants and bars serving up unexpected indulgences and delectable surprises - each carefully curated with love by its craftspeople.

A Culinary Discovery for Global Gastronomes

Venture to Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire to experience the return of Off Piste, a Swiss-inspired pop-up winter concept restaurant . Enjoy a specially crafted menu by Executive Chef Talha Barkin featuring a delicious mix of Swiss cuisine, seasonal meats, vegetable charcuterie boards, and a classic cheese fondue complete with truffle shavings.

Savour the taste of Italy on Christmas Eve in tropical surroundings with a sumptuous five-course set menu by Chef Marco Garfagnini at Acquapazza complemented by free-flowing wines and Champagne at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita.

Attract blessings for the new year with a bowl of piping hot toshikoshi soba on New Year's Eve at THE LOUNGE at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi and enjoy unobstructed city views. The thin and long noodles denote long life and a happy home in Japanese culture, perfect for ushering in a new year of hope and promise.

Usher in the New Year with a selection of signature dining destinations at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh including a celebratory Mediterranean set-menu at Bullona with live entertainment, an upscale Japanese and pan-Asian dining experience at Yatai, and a five-course menu featuring traditional Italian cuisine in an indoor-outdoor venue at Il Frantoio.

An Exploration of Cocktails and Spirits

Deck the Halls – and the Lobby, and the Pool Terrace, and More

Step into the holiday warmth at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris , where the lobby and marble courtyard are punctuated with intricate gold and silver Festive decoration by Jeff Leatham . With a month-long celebration throughout December filled with live music and artistic performances, the Hotel is the perfect setting for a holiday dinner at the three-Michelin starred restaurant Le Cinq or an elegant afternoon tea celebration at La Galerie.

Say aloha to the holiday season at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea where they are welcoming back travellers and transforming their lobby in collaboration with local artist Noah Harders. Rooted in his love for the island, the Maui artist personally forages and sources as many elements as possible from the island. This year, head-turning installations will dazzle guests as the final lobby look will celebrate the rich culture of Maui. Utilizing traditional weaving techniques and Hawaiian elements, guests will be taken on a journey to a wondrous Hawaii where woven coconut palm fronds and striking palm leaves will set the base to this larger-than-life design.

Guests at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul are treated to an elaborate Nordic display and floral arrangements created by internationally renowned floral artist Nicolai Bergmann, who draws on his Danish roots to create a cozy feel with winter greenery and glittering lights.

For more holiday happenings, visit fourseasons.com including the full festive program in Europe, and follow press.fourseasons.com for the latest festive news from Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world.

