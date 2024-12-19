Here they grow again: The legendary luxury brokerage of Dallas-Fort Worth opens a new location in Southlake, Texas, a key city in the future third-largest metro area in the U.S.

Southlake, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury brokerage in North Texas has another new home of its own. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has unveiled a new office for its expert advisors who serve busy Southlake, Texas, and the surrounding areas.

Just weeks after opening its first-ever location in growing Parker County, Texas, west of Fort Worth, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty celebrated the new Southlake space in November at a ribbon-cutting attended by members of the Southlake Chamber of Commerce. A relocation from a previous office, the new digs at 2101 East Southlake Boulevard, Suite 220, are on the second floor of a contemporary building of brick and glass, highly visible from the busy road. The new space, designed for Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, is light-filled and luxurious, with advisor workspaces, communal spaces, a conference room and a custom kitchen. The main space can accommodate private or civic events, including a planned series of art exhibits.

Jennifer Edwards, the brokerage's vice president of sales for its Southlake, Fort Worth and Parker County offices, says the new Southlake space was an instant success. "Our advisors love the large windows and having a beautiful space to work in." Because the office is located above popular restaurants, the advisors have taken to those, too. "They often meet their clients at the office then have lunch with them downstairs."

A sense of welcome and community is a built-in part of every Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty office. Its growing roster of North Texas' finest real estate advisors works from Dallas (3131 Turtle Creek Boulevard), Fort Worth (4828 Camp Bowie Boulevard), the North (7301 Lone Star Drive, Suite A-115, Plano), Southlake (2101 East Southlake Boulevard, Suite 220) and Lakewood (6130 La Vista Drive, Suite 150, Dallas). The firm's unique Ranch & Land Division is also at 3131 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Southlake is key among the cities in the booming Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty has been a longtime presence there. Southlake retains its original small-town vibe but offers large homes, myriad diversions and local and national shops and restaurants. Close to the world-class Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Southlake is ideally located in North Texas, projected to surpass Chicago in the 2030s as the third-largest metropolitan area in the United States, after New York and Los Angeles.

To see all the remarkable listings and advisors of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, visit briggsfreeman.com.

