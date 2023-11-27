Here We Grow Again! Cyclyx Welcomes Again Technologies to its Consortium

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based, post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, announces Again Technologies has joined the Cyclyx Consortium.

A supply chain partner, Again Technologies has experience bringing forth creative and strategic solutions to help ensure there is "no plastic left behind." Again Technologies, a DCO International Group company launched in 2021, is the next generation business of the longstanding leader in plastic recycling. Again Technologies focuses on the potential value of plastic to be used again and again, instead of being destined for landfill. The visionary and driving force behind Again Technologies, CEO Claudine Osipow, has shaped and steered the innovation with her entrepreneurial spirit and determination to "show rather than tell." This performance-driven approach has yielded impressive results. As documented on their website, since 2016, Again has facilitated the recycling of nearly 500M pounds of plastic.

"The Again Technologies Team is excited to partner with the Cyclyx Consortium", stated Claudine Osipow. "Our WHY has always been to provide true solutions to the many so-called impossible streams that are at end of life (EOL). This requires the ability to access new technologies as well as collaboration with new partners. The Cyclyx relationship gives Again Technologies new avenues to help our communities leave no plastic behind."

"We are thrilled to have Again Technologies join the Cyclyx Consortium," said Ron Sherga, Vice President, Membership Engagement at Cyclyx. "With our combined experience of nearly half a century; science-based know-how; and practical, real-world application expertise, we can broaden the scope and scalability of our companies' sustainability. It is clear that Again is well suited to help support Cyclyx's mission to increase the recyclability of post-use plastics."

With aligned ambitions, both Again Technologies and Cyclyx are keenly interested in creating viable, circular solutions that are economically feasible and help increase the overall recyclability of post-use plastics. To achieve this, the companies maintain an open-minded approach, with little to no exclusion on the types of polymers aggregated. Both also recognize the importance of leveraging mechanical and advanced recycling outlets alike as potential offtake partners.

The like-minded mentality offers potential future collaborations to help build out the necessary infrastructure for a plastic circular economy. Collaboration and Cyclyx Consortium participation among like-minded entities, in addition to 10to90 collection programs, are vital to create that infrastructure at scale. By finding the best and highest reuse of plastic waste, valuable natural resources can be saved and plastic can be kept out of landfills. Cyclyx's proprietary technology to chemically characterize and unlock plastic's potential is at the core of this entire process.

