Here's How Kids' Screentime Differs Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids' screen use is a major topic of conversation every summer, but the topic of kids and tech is especially having a moment this year. Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, surveyed 2,000 U.S. parents with kids ages 2-8 and found that screentime habits vary widely across the country.

These findings are published in the platform's Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, which broke down how the top 10 most populous states in the U.S. differ from the national average when it comes to kids and screens.

Kids playing Lingokids during a summer road trip.

California parents are:

Twice as likely to give kids screens during meals

46.9% more likely to work during their kids' screentime

Twice as likely to extend a screentime limit, most often to finish a task

Texas parents are:

3x more likely not to give their kids screens at all

31% more likely to extend a screentime limit because their kid asked

More likely to use screentime to calm down or relax

Florida parents are:

19.4% more likely to have kids who use screens for homework

37.5% more likely to talk to their partner or guests while kids use screens

Much less likely to feel guilty about screentime

New York parents are:

22.7% less likely to give kids screens in the car

Less likely to use screentime for cooking

More likely to use screentime for household operations (cleaning, paying bills, etc.)

Pennsylvania parents are:

5x less likely to give kids screens during meals

43% less likely to do work while kids use screens

Much less likely to give kids screens because they're bored

Illinois parents are:

More likely to use screentime as a reward or incentive

20% more likely to give kids screens in the car

18.8% more likely to work during their kids' screentime

Ohio parents are:

More likely to allow at least 30 minutes of screentime per day

Less likely to allow more than 3 hours of screentime per day

46.8% less likely to actively engage in their kids' screentime

Georgia parents are:

Far more likely to have screentime as part of the daily routine (84.9% versus 58.2% on average)

20.3% more likely to actively engage in their kids' screentime

64.0% more likely to give kids screens during mealtime

North Carolina parents are:

47.2% more likely to allow more than 3 hours of screentime per day

More likely to have screentime as part of the daily routine

Less likely to work during their kids's screentime

Michigan parents are:

29.2% less likely to allow more than 3 hours of screentime

74.9% less likely to use screentime to get things done

Less likely to use screentime for every reason we asked about: part of daily routine, as a treat/reward, potty, calm down/relax, homework, to get things done, travel, car rides, boredom, meals

"How screen use fits into a family is a personal choice that parents have to make," said child psychologist Dr. Diana Barrett. "The U.S. is a big country, and it's not surprising to see regional differences in how these decisions play out. The important thing is that families are intentional about screen use by setting healthy boundaries, recognizing that technology has an important place in today's world and can provide many benefits, while ensuring that screens enhance family life rather than replace meaningful time together."

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Disney, Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860.526.1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Lingokids